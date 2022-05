RICHMOND, Texas - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Dinh Vu was located and has been reunited with his family. The silver alert has been discontinued. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Fort Bend County are searching for an 83-year-old man who was recently released from the hospital and may have been trying to go home to the Alief area.

