CBS Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘Ghosts’ Paired With ‘Young Sheldon’ on Thursdays, Wednesdays Belong to Unscripted

Click here to read the full article.

CBS has unveiled their fall 2022 schedule, which largely keeps intact the schedule the broadcaster established last season.

The network is very heavy on drama programming this year, with only four comedies on the fall schedule. CBS picked up four new dramas for next season, while also passing on all of their comedy pilots . To that end, only Mondays and Thursdays on CBS will feature any comedy programming. Three of the new dramas — “Fire Country,” “East New York,” and “So Help Me Todd” — will bow in the fall, while the series adaptation of “True Lies” will be held for midseason.

Both Monday and Tuesday nights remain the same as last fall. Monday leads off with the comedies “The Neighborhood” followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola,” with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawaii” closing out the night in the 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET timeslots respectively. Tuesdays still belong to Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise, with “FBI” airing first at 8 p.m. followed by “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Wednesday nights sees some moves, establishing a three-hour block of unscripted programming. Network mainstays “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” lead the night, followed by the new series “The Real Love Boat.” The reality dating show is patterned after the beloved 70’s series “The Love Boat” and brings singles together on a cruise ship to hopefully find love.

CLICK HERE to follow Variety’s coverage of Upfronts 2022

Thursday will again lead with “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m., but CBS’ comedy breakout hit “Ghosts” will then follow the “Big Bang Theory” prequel at 8:30, a sign of the confidence the network has in the series going into its sophomore season. The new legal drama “So Help Me Todd” starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skyler Astin will then debut at 9 p.m., with “CSI: Vegas” shifting to Thursdays at 10 p.m. as opposed to Wednesdays last season.

On Fridays, “S.W.A.T.” returns to the 8 p.m. timeslot. It had originally occupied that spot last fall but was shifted to Sunday nights midway through the season. “Fire Country,” which stars “SEAL Team” alum Max Thieriot and is inspired by his life growing up in Northern California fire country, will follow at 9 p.m. The perennially popular drama “Blue Bloods” remains at 10 p.m.

Saturdays will feature CBS encores as well as episodes of “48 Hours.” Then on Sundays, “60 Minutes” and “The Equalizer” remain at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Then the police drama “East New York” follows at 9 p.m., with “NCIS: Los Angeles” again closing out the night at 10 p.m.

All new and returning series will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.”

Later in the season, CBS will have the NFL playoffs beginning in January and the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship in march. CBS will also be the home to the Grammys, the CMT Music Awards, and the Kennedy Center Honors once again.

The broadcast network is also preparing to launch the unscripted shows “Superfan,” “Lingo,” the returning “Tough as Nails,” and “Secret Celebrity Renovation.”

Finally, CBS will air three original holiday movies this year: “When Christmas Was Young,” “Fit for Christmas,” and “Must Love Christmas.”

CBS FALL 2022 SCHEDULE (all times are E.T.):

MONDAY

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m. NCIS

10 p.m. NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8 p.m. FBI

9 p.m. FBI: International

10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. The Amazing Race

10 p.m. The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)

THURSDAY

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. Ghosts (NEW TIMESLOT)

9 p.m. So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m. CSI: Vegas (NEW TIMESLOT)

FRIDAY

8 p.m. SWAT (NEW TIMESLOT)

9 p.m. Fire Country (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 p.m. CBS Encores

9 p.m. CBS Encores

10 p.m. 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 p.m. 60 Minutes

8 p.m. The Equalizer

9 p.m. East New York (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles