ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

CBS Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘Ghosts’ Paired With ‘Young Sheldon’ on Thursdays, Wednesdays Belong to Unscripted

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVtwq_0fi5osU000

Click here to read the full article.

CBS has unveiled their fall 2022 schedule, which largely keeps intact the schedule the broadcaster established last season.

The network is very heavy on drama programming this year, with only four comedies on the fall schedule. CBS picked up four new dramas for next season, while also passing on all of their comedy pilots . To that end, only Mondays and Thursdays on CBS will feature any comedy programming. Three of the new dramas — “Fire Country,” “East New York,” and “So Help Me Todd” — will bow in the fall, while the series adaptation of “True Lies” will be held for midseason.

Both Monday and Tuesday nights remain the same as last fall. Monday leads off with the comedies “The Neighborhood” followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola,” with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawaii” closing out the night in the 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET timeslots respectively. Tuesdays still belong to Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise, with “FBI” airing first at 8 p.m. followed by “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Wednesday nights sees some moves, establishing a three-hour block of unscripted programming. Network mainstays “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” lead the night, followed by the new series “The Real Love Boat.” The reality dating show is patterned after the beloved 70’s series “The Love Boat” and brings singles together on a cruise ship to hopefully find love.

CLICK HERE to follow Variety’s coverage of Upfronts 2022

Thursday will again lead with “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m., but CBS’ comedy breakout hit “Ghosts” will then follow the “Big Bang Theory” prequel at 8:30, a sign of the confidence the network has in the series going into its sophomore season. The new legal drama “So Help Me Todd” starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skyler Astin will then debut at 9 p.m., with “CSI: Vegas” shifting to Thursdays at 10 p.m. as opposed to Wednesdays last season.

On Fridays, “S.W.A.T.” returns to the 8 p.m. timeslot. It had originally occupied that spot last fall but was shifted to Sunday nights midway through the season. “Fire Country,” which stars “SEAL Team” alum Max Thieriot and is inspired by his life growing up in Northern California fire country, will follow at 9 p.m. The perennially popular drama “Blue Bloods” remains at 10 p.m.

Saturdays will feature CBS encores as well as episodes of “48 Hours.” Then on Sundays, “60 Minutes” and “The Equalizer” remain at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Then the police drama “East New York” follows at 9 p.m., with “NCIS: Los Angeles” again closing out the night at 10 p.m.

All new and returning series will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.”

Later in the season, CBS will have the NFL playoffs beginning in January and the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship in march. CBS will also be the home to the Grammys, the CMT Music Awards, and the Kennedy Center Honors once again.

The broadcast network is also preparing to launch the unscripted shows “Superfan,” “Lingo,” the returning “Tough as Nails,” and “Secret Celebrity Renovation.”

Finally, CBS will air three original holiday movies this year: “When Christmas Was Young,” “Fit for Christmas,” and “Must Love Christmas.”

CBS FALL 2022 SCHEDULE (all times are E.T.):

MONDAY

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m. NCIS

10 p.m. NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8 p.m. FBI

9 p.m. FBI: International

10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. The Amazing Race

10 p.m. The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)

THURSDAY

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. Ghosts (NEW TIMESLOT)

9 p.m. So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m. CSI: Vegas (NEW TIMESLOT)

FRIDAY

8 p.m. SWAT (NEW TIMESLOT)

9 p.m. Fire Country (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 p.m. CBS Encores

9 p.m. CBS Encores

10 p.m. 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 p.m. 60 Minutes

8 p.m. The Equalizer

9 p.m. East New York (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dies at 37

Click here to read the full article. Marnie Schulenburg, known for her roles in soap operas “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live,” died Tuesday in New York due to a complication from breast cancer, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 37. Schulenburg’s husband Zack Robidas, an actor known for his roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession,” also confirmed the news via a Facebook post, in which he thanked her fans for their support after Schulenburg’s diagnosis. “Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Kelly Kahl
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Nfl Playoffs#Kennedy Center Honors#Cbs Fall 2022#Ncis#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy