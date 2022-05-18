ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Animated Special From Greg Daniels, Mike Judge and Michael Koman at HBO Max/Cartoon Network

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BXjC_0fi5onJb00

Click here to read the full article.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced a new family-oriented animated special called “Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth” from Sacha Baron Cohen , Greg Daniels, Mike Judge and Michael Koman. Baron Cohen is set to star.

“Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth” is set in the mythical “Town of Fools” that has long existed in Yiddish folktakes and shares the original stories’ absurdist humor and interpretive questioning in a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions. Narrated by Baron Cohen, the special will present a new take on the exaggerated antics and conflicts of the town.

“This pitch was so hilarious; we just knew the HBO Max audience needed to get a dose of this original brand of storytelling. ‘Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth’ is a perfect pairing of comedy and satire, and no one does that combination better than Sacha, Greg, Mike and Michael,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros. “This unique project will breathe new, hysterical life into the nonsensical Chelmic wisdom that originated from this imaginary city of folks who aren’t quite the sharpest tools in the shed.”

Baron Cohen, known for “Borat” and “Borat Subsequence Moviefilm,” is developing the special with Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, the “King of the Hill” helmers who recently formed animation company Bandera Entertainment, as well as “Nathan For You” creator Michael Koman. Koman is also attached to write the special. Baron Cohen, Daniels, Judge and Koman serve as executive producers along with Bandera president Dustin Davis.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Viola Davis Reveals a Director Called Her by His Maid’s Name, Speaks Out on Hollywood’s Slow Race Progress (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis joined Variety and Kering at the Cannes Film Festival for a powerful Women In Motion conversation in which she revealed a director once called her by his maid’s name. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor was talking about Hollywood’s perception of Black actors and how the amount of roles she can play remains limited due to her skin color, even at her A-list stature. “I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dies at 37

Click here to read the full article. Marnie Schulenburg, known for her roles in soap operas “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live,” died Tuesday in New York due to a complication from breast cancer, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 37. Schulenburg’s husband Zack Robidas, an actor known for his roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession,” also confirmed the news via a Facebook post, in which he thanked her fans for their support after Schulenburg’s diagnosis. “Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
David Warner
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Michael Koman
Person
Mike Judge
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August. The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however,...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max Cartoon Network#Yiddish#Jewish#Bandera Entertainment
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy