Cannes: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Pilou Asbæk Stars in Danish WWII Drama ‘Befrielsen’

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago

Game of Thrones and Borgen star Pilou Asbæk will next be seen in the Danish period drama Befrielsen from I Kill Giants director Anders Walter.

The drama, which TrustNordisk has picked up for international sales and is pitching to buyers at the Cannes Film Market, is set in 1945 just after Denmark was liberated from Nazi occupation. Some 250,000 German refugees, who came to Denmark shortly before liberation, are put into internment camps, including one in a local high school. Asbæk plays the school headmaster who, together with his wife and children, must decide whether to support the Danes’ anti-German sentiment or try and help the refugees.

The film’s Danish title roughly translates to “liberation,” but the movie does not have an official English title yet.

Walter wrote the script to Befrielsen , which Miriam Nørgaard, Mette Høst Hansen and Tomas Radoor produced for Nordisk Film in collaboration with Growing Studios. Budgeted at $4.3 million (€4.1 million), the film has finished shooting and is set for a Sept. 23, 2023 bow locally.

TrustNordisk will be selling the film at Cannes off the cast and an English-language script and expects to screen footage for buyers at the AFM later this year.

Walter’s 2017 feature debut I Kill Giants premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and his 2013 short Helium won the Oscar for best live-action short.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Country
Denmark
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d’Or

The Cannes Film Festival literally kicked into overdrive (overflight?) on Wednesday as Tom Cruise and his Top Gun: Maverick team touched down on the Palais for a high-octane premiere that included eight fighter jets zooming above the event, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colors of the French flag. The actor was already destined to be the biggest draw of Cannes 2022 long before he hit the Croisette, where Top Gun: Maverick is getting splashy promotion by Paramount ahead of its global rollout on May 25. But even by the festival’s own standards, Cruise received the sort of rapturous...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Opener ‘Final Cut’ Delivers Laughs, Earns 4-Minute Standing Ovation

On a night when Cannes opened its 75th milestone festival by focusing on serious global tragedies, the audience got a reprieve with Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy Final Cut. The movie, which The Hollywood Reporter reviewer Jordan Mintzer called “clever and giddily entertaining,” screened to steady laughter in the 2,000-seat Lumieré Theatre and earned a solid four-minute standing ovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Is Masking Up the Biggest Fashion Faux Pas at the Fest This Year?Cannes Market to Put Cinema's COVID Rebound to the TestCannes: Donnie Yen to Star in Chinese Tentpole 'Sakra' (Exclusive) The film was previously titled Z, but Hazanavicius changed its...
MOVIES
Variety

What Are Woody Allen, Johnny Depp and Gerard Depardieu Doing in Cannes? Inside a Problematic Pizzeria Mural

Click here to read the full article. Woody Allen, Gerard Depardieu and Johnny Depp all walk into a restaurant. That’s not the beginning of a bad joke — the three controversial men are looming over a favorite eatery in the South of France, and have been for years. La Pizza Cresci, a famous spot frequented for decades by Hollywood players who have visited the Cannes Film Festival, has immortalized the trio in a large mural of cinema legends. The portrait is on the restaurant’s second floor, opposite sweeping views of the French Riviera. As guests snack on plates of pasta and creamy burrata,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

IFC Films Buys Cristian Mungiu’s ‘R.M.N.’ Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “R.M.N.,” the new film from acclaimed writer, director and producer Cristian Mungiu, ahead of its world premiere in Cannes this week. It’s a grand reunion for the indie studio and the director, marking their fifth distribution collaboration. IFC Films will release “R.M.N.” theatrically in 2022. It may have been a wise preemptive buy. The director’s films tend to get an award-winning reception in the South of France. Mungiu previously won the Palme d’Or in 2007 for “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” a drama about...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Stan Lee Returns to Marvel Studios With Genius Brands, POW! Entertainment Licensing Deal (Exclusive)

Call it Stan Lee: Homecoming. In a unique deal, Stan Lee, the beloved co-creator of Spider-Man, Avengers and Hulk who died in 2018, is returning to Marvel Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesAbandoned 'Fantastic Four' Film Star Alex Hyde-White Talks Cherished Legacy and New "Force to Be Reckoned With" Reed Richards ActorFantastic Four: A Complicated Cinematic Flashback -- And Why Fans Are Elated for Group's Future Following 'Doctor Strange 2' Marvel has signed a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, to license the name...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Diary: Is Masking Up the Biggest Fashion Faux Pas at the Fest This Year?

It’s always been easy to feel unfashionable at Cannes. To learn you haven’t worn the right shoes or been invited to the right party. But on Monday evening at a jubilant gathering of filmmakers, agents and buyers in a suite overlooking the Croisette, wearing a pair of espadrille wedge sandals that were miraculously both comfortable and appropriate to the festivities, I found a new way to feel like an oddball: I wore a KN95 mask. Out of about 80 in attendance in the packed suite, the overwhelming majority of whom had just flown in from crowded airports around the world, I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
