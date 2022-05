Birds are falling from the sky in western India due to exhaustion and dehydration as a scorching heatwave continues for the third month.The long-running heatwave spell has continued to bake citizens in Delhi after record temperatures breached an unprecedented 49C mark in some parts of India’s national capital this weekend. In the western state of Gujarat – where the temperature has hovered above 40C for weeks now and is set to touch 46C in several pockets – rescuers are coming across birds that have fallen from the sky.The impact of the excruciating heat on animals has been neglected so far,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO