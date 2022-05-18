ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald's has a sweet new treat for the summer

By Jordan Valinsky
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding a new McFlurry to its lineup, hoping an enticing summer treat can keep customers loyal as prices keep creeping higher. Beginning May 25 for a limited time, McDonald's will start selling a Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry that mixes vanilla soft serve ice cream with...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 119

Kathy Neal
1d ago

Haven't been to McDonald's in a while, but last several times we tried to order a Mcflurries, we were told their machines were broken.

Reply(7)
41
Jay Will
1d ago

They need to give up with the ice cream and milkshake B's because the machine is ALWAYS DOWN!!! BUT NEVER THE COFFEE FRAPPO CRAMP MACHINE THO🤔🤔

Reply
16
Shelia Webb
1d ago

how McDonald's going to sell this ice cream and the ice cream machine don't work at all time

Reply(8)
68
Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcd#Food Prices#For The Summer#Soft Serve#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Cnn Business#M M
Mashed

Why McDonald's Franchisees Are Furious About A New Company Rule

Update 5/12/22: This story has been updated to include a statement from McDonald's. Multi-billion-dollar businesses might seem like well-oiled machines on the surface, but that's rarely the case. In fact, one might find that the mega-brands that frequently update their offerings are the ones that bring in the most business.
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Burger King Menu Adds New Items to Rival Wendy’s, McDonald’s

Burger King had a lead over McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald’s Corporation Report for a long time. The chain released its trademark Whopper sandwich around a decade before its rival introduced the Big Mac. In addition, the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss Its New Spring Weekend Deal

Krispy Kreme often runs promotions for its donuts, like a recent chocolate BOGO deal when customers could buy a dozen chocolate glazed donuts and receive 12 of the store's Original Glazed donuts for just $1. That's a big deal for Krispy Kreme lovers, 48% of whom say that the chain's glazed donuts are their favorite above apple fritters, glazed crullers, and more. If you missed out on that chance to get cheap glazed donuts, mark your calendar — because Krispy Kreme just announced a similar deal that happens to be more customizable.
RECIPES
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

15 Discontinued Cookies You'll Never Eat Again

It's like a bad dream. You're in the cookie aisle of your local grocery store, ready to stock up on your favorite cookies, only to discover ... they've been discontinued! All good things must come to an end, and sadly that's also true for some of our favorite baked goods. While we may not understand why bad things happen to good cookies, we can still look back and remember them fondly, keeping their memory alive by honoring their chocolatey coatings, creamy fillings, nut clusters, and delightfully messy crumbs. It's what the cookies would have wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Taco Bell's New Menu Item Goes Big (Take That Wendy's)

Taco Bell never stops innovating. This leads to some unique ideas like a taco with a fried chicken shell, and it has led to countless iterations of products involving Doritos. That's a seemingly small innovation -- the Doritos Locos Taco -- which has not just appeared in dozens of variations on the Yum! Brands chain's menu, but has also inspired items like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Mac 'N Cheetos, as well as a variety of other Cheetos menu items.
RESTAURANTS
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy