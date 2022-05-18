Best Salt and Sacrifice crimes and starting items

The Evil Dead game Mission 3, Kill 'Em All, is an incredibly hard challenge, in which the Army of Darkness Ash must conquer three separate waves of enemies with little more than a lever-action rifle and whatever he can find. The Demi-Eligos and Eligos demons in particular are a real nightmare, and with a timer ticking down all the while, players will have to play at their very best to make it through. It's worth doing though, as this is the means of how to unlock Amanda Fisher in the Evil Dead game, as well as opening up more missions with more unlockable Evil Dead game characters and demons. We managed to crack it ourselves, and here we'll show you how to beat the Evil Dead game Mission 3, Kill 'Em All, with a full walkthrough and tips, as well as how to beat the Demi-Eligos and Eligos boss fights.

