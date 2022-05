RALEIGH — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Got To Be NC Festival is returning to the N.C. State Fairgrounds from May 20-22 “We’re excited to be back and we’ve been busy planning for new attractions and activities as well as festival favorites,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release. “North Carolina agriculture and agribusinesses will certainly be front and center as we celebrate an industry that has continued to keep us fed despite significant challenges the past few years.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO