Swansboro, NC

Budget talks: Commission gets look

By Jimmy Williams
carolinacoastonline.com
 2 days ago

Work is underway on the Swansboro budget for 2022-23. In a meeting of the town’s board of commissioners and department heads on April 28, Paula Webb, town manager, and Sonia Johnson, finance director, provided a glimpse of the draft budget. Webb said the infusion of cash from the...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point OKs $1.57 million budget for public hearing Tuesday

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted Thursday night to approve for public hearing Tuesday, May 24 a proposed $1.57 million 2022-23 budget that calls for no fee increases and no increase in the property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value. The action on Town...
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County commissioners get recommended budget, set review session

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Assistant Manager and Finance Officer Dee Minshew presented a recommended 2022-23 budget to county commissioners Monday night, totaling about $149,000,000 across all funds. The largest single chunk of that is about $31.8 million in the $114,730,000 general fund, for education, including the public school system...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
City
Swansboro, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bogue council approves $267,970 budget with no tax increase for 2022-23

BOGUE — The Bogue town council adopted a $267,970 budget for 2022-23 after hearing no comments regarding the proposed plan during a public hearing Monday in town hall. There is no property tax increase, which is 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, for town residents. The current property tax rate is estimated to generate $38,000 for the town.
BOGUE, NC
WITN

Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary

Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield Incumbents Win Reelection

Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore and three incumbent town council members won reelection Tuesday. One new council member was elected. Mayor Moore, who was unopposed, received 1,255 votes. There were 59 write-in votes cast for mayor, in unofficial results. In District 1 representing East Smithfield, Councilman Marlon Lee was unopposed and...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Person
Sonia Johnson
carolinacoastonline.com

2022 Carteret County Primary Election Results - Unofficial

US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1) US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1) US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1) US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1) NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported:...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

McVicker, Brown To Meet Again To Be Bladen County Sheriff

Four years ago incumbent Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker held off a challenge by former deputy Hakeem Brown. The men will square off again in 2022 for the job following easy primary wins Tuesday which saw both candidates receive more than 87% of their party’s votes. McVicker, who is...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alfred Hopkins, 86; service May 22

Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water. When Shugey left Harlowe, he moved to a 10-acre tract of land off Laurel Rd. where he loved to garden and became known for his hot peppers. There were many family reunions and gatherings held on his property, where memories were created to last a lifetime. Shugey will be remembered most of all for his love of dancing. He taught Roxeanne the famous Core Creek Shimmy, and Dorothy the Twist, which Dorothy was thankful for when asked to come up on stage with Chubby Checker to do the Twist. He even danced with Elvis Presly at a concert in Myrtle Beach. Shugey would often end the day with a slow dance with his wife.
BEAUFORT, NC
#Capital Improvement Plan#Casualty Insurance#Personal Property
theassemblync.com

A $1.25 Billion Bet

There were three men on the stage at March’s Greater Wilmington Business Journal Power Breakfast, but only one the crowd really wanted to see: William Buster, the newly hired president and CEO of the $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment. The moment Buster accepted the position in January 2022,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Timothy Penny, 78; service May 21

Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Timothy was born on August 22, 1943,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
CBS 17

2 Wilson Co. schools to close after school year ends

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two schools in Wilson County will close at the end of this school year. In a 5-2 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education decided Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle School will close at the end of this school year, officials said in a statement. This vote comes after the board had been […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Mobile clinic ready to serve northeastern North Carolina counties

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Morehead City

Wherever Rodney Kemp goes, people tell him stories — about their families and ancestors, about their own lives growing up in Morehead City, about the town and its history. “If I go to Walmart, they’ll stop me in the aisles and say, ‘I need to tell you this story,’” Kemp says. “They’re all storytellers, but they won’t perform them. They just want to share them because they know I’ll tell them.”
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Stratton Stokes wins Rep. primary for sheriff of Duplin County

BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — In the election, in Duplin County, the sheriff of the county, district attorney and one Duplin County Board of Commissioners seat were contested. Stratton Stokes won the election to be the winner of the Republican primary in the Duplin County Sheriff race as he beat out John David Jackson 2,947 votes to 932.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

