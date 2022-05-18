Little Witch in the Woods is a slightly spooky Stardew Valley, and it’s flying up the Steam charts

A popular Bethesda game is now available for free, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. The Epic Games Store is currently giving not one, not two, but three free games until next Thursday. Two of these games are Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Redout: Enhanced Edition. The third, the most notable, is Prey. Developed by Arkane Studios -- the team also responsible for the likes of Dishonored and Deathloop -- Prey was released back in 2017. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores vary, with the highest being on Xbox One, where it has an 84. At release, the game flew under the radar of many. Years later, it's developed into a bit of a cult classic as more and more people discover an appreciation for the immersive sim and the closet thing we've gotten to BioShock since BioShock.

