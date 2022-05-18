ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Witch in the Woods is a slightly spooky Stardew Valley, and it’s flying up the Steam charts

By Hope Bellingham
 2 days ago
New cozy sim Little Witch in the Woods will let you live out your best spooky life and is now available to play on PC and Xbox Game Pass. Similar to a pixel-art version of Studio Ghibli’s Kiki’s Delivery Service, Little Witch in the Woods sees players take on the role...

