ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drying out Wednesday, warming up

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrying out Wednesday after another round of storms overnight. Clouds clear...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Meteorologist#Drying#Weather Now
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Planting heats up in eastern and central Corn Belt

The second week of May was an early season scorcher for much of the central and western Corn Belt. Temperatures topped out in the 90s for several days helping to make this the hottest second week of May in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy