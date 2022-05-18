ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insights to better characterize the nuclear physics and extreme environments of cosmic explosions

By Michigan State University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State researchers have helped peer inside a nova—a type of astrophysical nuclear explosion—without leaving Earth. These stellar events help forge the universe's chemical elements, and Spartans helped explore their nature with an intense isotope beam and a custom experimental device with record-setting sensitivity at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory, or...

