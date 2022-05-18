ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A jet suit makes a record-breaking ascent to 3,100 feet in just three minutes

By Derya Ozdemir
 2 days ago
Gravity Industries, a leading British jet suit company, is out to give superhuman abilities to emergency services for search and rescue missions in remote regions in the north of England.

And it can prove it.

The company's 3D-printed suit has two small turbines attached to each arm and a bigger one installed on the back, and it can achieve speeds of more than 80 mph (roughly 130 km/h). One of their most recent demonstration videos is part of a series of paramedic response exercises to prove the product's capability. And while also training real paramedics, the team demonstrated that the jet suit can scale a mountain in low visibility, which is something that a helicopter would be unable to do in a rescue situation. And typically, the mountain rescue on-foot response time exceeds 70 minutes.

In contrast, the record-breaking ascent to the top of a 3,100-foot (945-meter) mountain was achieved in just three minutes and thirty seconds! "This system, akin to the rapid response of a Paramedic on a motorbike in an urban environment, will be the difference between life and death for many critical cases," Gravity Industries noted in the video's description. If you want to see the demonstration, make sure you watch the video embedded above, and as always, enjoy.

