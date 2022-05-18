ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Planning Commission votes against condemning Hynds Building

By By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34u6rz_0fi5lCt300

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Planning Commission voted Monday night to move the urban renewal plan forward – without recommending condemnation of the Hynds Building and the adjacent “hole,” which was left after the previous location for Mary’s Bake Shoppe burned down in 2004.

Although City Council members can consider other action at their meeting next Monday, commissioners listened to the argument made by Hynds Building Realtor Jim Weaver and voted in agreement. This aligns with the vote by Urban Renewal Authority board members last week, when Weaver and owner David Hatch testified in defense of the building and “hole.”

Discussions between the owner and city officials began after Mayor Patrick Collins informed Weaver and Hatch that the property was included in the Urban Renewal Authority’s expansion plan. The proposed redevelopment could be for commercial, residential or office use, or any mixed use brought forward by a developer. The “hole” in the past has been considered for a parking structure, with active uses on the ground floor.

“The owner should have property rights that hopefully the Planning Commission believes are sacred,” Weaver said Monday. “And we are asking not only do you recommend not adopting this plan, but also direct staff to work with the current owner to try to rectify some of these objections.”

He argued that while the Urban Renewal Authority made the recommendation to take the condemnation and property acquisition language out of the plan, it was still included without an official motion by the City Council. He said he would have preferred the Planning Commission put a stop to the process, and recommend tabling any discussion until the Hynds owner could consider other offers.

If the same conclusion is not drawn by City Council members this coming Monday, the property is at risk of being condemned and bought by eminent domain. It is considered a blight following a resolution passed by the governing body last June.

“These conditions must be met for any project to be included in an urban renewal plan, and to be eligible for the tax increment financing,” city planner Mark Christensen told Monday’s meeting.

Weaver addressed why he believes the study and data used to make the decision to include the Hynds were wrong. He said there have been significant improvements during the six years Hatch has owned the structure, and it should not be combined with the “hole” on issues such as deterioration or potential hazards.

On Tuesday, Mayor Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he believes there appears to be a definitional problem.

“Do I consider the Hynds Building to be blighted? No, I don’t,” he said. “Do I consider it to be blight by state definition? Absolutely.”

The state definition says if a building is empty, it’s blighted. The mayor said it can be a building as beautiful as the Hynds, and it still falls into that status because there is no one in it. Even though there is art hanging on the first floor due to artists there, he said the majority of the building has been empty for 40 years. He hopes this is not the case for two or three more years, and instead that a tenant is found to rehabilitate the building.

“I’m working really hard to try and help them be successful,” he said. “But the reality is, if they’re not able to be successful, what do we do?”

Collins said the decision the City Council will have to make is whether the Urban Renewal Authority will have the power to acquire the property if it remains empty.

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

Commissioners unanimously deny permit for proposed green hydrogen plant near Elk Mountain

Green hydrogen is an emerging clean-energy alternative touted as a replacement to fossil fuels. The technology is new and specialized. It produces hydrogen by separating the H from H20. Unlike Wyoming’s abundant supply of wind for turbines, water is a scarce commodity in the arid west. That was the big concern at a packed public meeting a green hydrogen plant that wanted to locate near Elk Mountain.
ELK MOUNTAIN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Hit Hard By National Garbage Truck Driver Shortage

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though a shortage of garbage truck operators has drivers for Cheyenne’s Public Works Department struggling to make up for the lack of workers, longtime driver Carl Munoz keeps a good attitude about things. Munoz has been working in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Candidate Rex Rammell’s plan for Wyoming includes seizure of 30 million acres of federally managed land

Rex Rammell is no stranger to running for statewide elected office. Wikipedia describes the 61-year-old veterinarian as a “perennial candidate for public office in Idaho and Wyoming.” Rammell ran for Wyoming’s congressional seat in 2016, coming in seventh behind Liz Cheney. He ran for governor as a Constitutional Candidate in 2018. He’s running this year as a Republican.
WYOMING STATE
Optopolis

Burlington coming to Wyoming; new Cheyenne location!

Burlington "COMING SOON" sign hangs on the soon-to-be Burlington in 2021 at Front Range Village in Fort Collins, CO* -Optopolis. Cheyenne is expected to see a new Burlington Coat Factory! Another retail space is likely to become reused, as site plans have been submitted!
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Eminent Domain#Condemnation#Urban Construction#Hynds Building Realtor#The Planning Commission
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Eastern Wyoming Paleoindian site confirmed as Americas’ oldest mine

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Archaeological excavations led by Wyoming’s state archaeologist and involving University of Wyoming researchers have confirmed that an ancient mine in eastern Wyoming was used by humans to produce red ocher starting nearly 13,000 years ago. That makes the Powars II site at Sunrise in...
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police respond to complaint about gunshots

On May 17 at approximately 7:50 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to the area of South Street in Terrytown regarding the report of possible a gun shot. Scottsbluff police responded to the area and established a perimeter. "The reporting party said that they had seen three males running...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Settlement Reached In Wrongful Death Case Involving Former Laramie Cop

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a Laramie man shot to death in 2018 by an Albany County Sheriff’s deputy. Court documents showed that the federal court was notified on May...
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel Nebraska

Officers respond to possible gunshots in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF -- Officers searched an area in Scottsbluff after a 911 caller reported hearing gun shots and seeing three men running. On May 17, around 7:50 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was dispatched to the area of South Street in Terrytown regarding the report of possible gunshots. The reporting party...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Moms help Moms feed babies

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming is known to circle the wagons when someone needs help, and that’s exactly what a local mom did when she heard about the baby formula shortage. Local Mom Kathy Scigliano started a baby-formula Facebook group on Friday, after seeing a social media...
CHEYENNE, WY
k2radio.com

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Woman

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. The department said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning that they're trying to identify her "in reference to a welfare check." Anyone who recognizes the woman or...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day: “This Ain’t The Last Snowstorm This Season In Wyoming”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A snowstorm and cold front expected to hit southeastern Wyoming this weekend probably will not be the final blast of wintry weather for the season, according to Cowboy State Daily Meteorologist Don Day. Day said Memorial Day weekend would have to...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy