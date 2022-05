Carlos Sainz believes Formula 1 needs to consider the potential impact of porpoising on the long-term health of drivers. The 2022 regulations allow cars to use ground effect to generate huge amounts of downforce from the floor, but that has led to porpoising – or severe bouncing – on the straights for some teams when they run their cars lower to gain performance. Sainz expects the issue is likely to figure heavily at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, and while he doesn’t have specific concerns about the physicality of the new cars in Monaco next week, he does want the drivers’ health to be considered.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO