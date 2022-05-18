ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

3 people taken by ambulance after 2-vehicle crash in Olmsted Co.

KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

A Medford man died in a two-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that the crash happened around 7:22 a.m. on Highway 60, just west of Elysian. A Cadillac CTS, driven by 49-year-old Jared Joseph Jones, from Medford, was traveling eastbound on...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Accidents
KIMT

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided on northbound Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon, reducing traffic to one lane for a half-hour. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 pm near the 37th Street interchange. A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by a 33-year-old woman from Rochester and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 31-year-old woman from Rochester crashed in the right lane.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Medford Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Traffic Crash

Elysian, MN (KROC AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic crash in southern Minnesota involving a driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. The deadly wreck happened around 7:30 am Wednesday near Elysian. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 49-year-old Jared Jones of...
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wabasha County Deputies Confiscate 5 Pounds Of Meth From Man’s Impounded Car

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Deputies in Wabasha County have confiscated roughly 5 pounds of meth and charged a 46-year-old man with two counts of controlled substance crime. According to the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office, Michael Mattison arrived at the county’s criminal justice center on Tuesday to look for his car, which had been impounded. Mattison, who had left the car on the road a few days before, didn’t know that the car had been in county custody. Law enforcement officers had also executed a search warrant and gone through the car. Michael Mattison, along with the bags of meth allegedly found in his...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea police looking for possible evidence in Monday's triple stabbing

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who may have information about Monday’s triple-stabbing. The Albert Lea Police Department says a female driving a silver Pontiac with a spoiler stopped at the Shell Gas Station around 11:30 am Monday. Police say the woman saw a black garment blowing around in the middle of the street and retrieved it. Investigators say that piece of fabric is potential evidence in the stabbing of three men.
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Olmsted Co
KIMT

Month-long investigation nets two 1st-degree drug arrests in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation that began early this month resulted in meth being seized and two arrests. Members of the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol coordinated a traffic stop on May 2 involving two occupants under surveillance. The vehicle was seized...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident. According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with two people — a man and a woman — dead inside. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The names of the victims have yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Cresco woman hurt in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Cresco woman is hurt in a crash in northeast Iowa. It happened around 7:41 am Monday in the northwest corner of Winneshiek County. The Sheriff’s Office says Kerrie Anna Rogne, 31, was driving an SUV west on Iowa Highway 139 when she drifted off to the north side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office says Rogne tried to pull back onto the roadway but overcorrected and started to slide.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Albert Lea police ask for help in stabbing investigation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are asking for help from any home or business that may have captured video related to Monday’s multiple stabbings. The Albert Lea Police Department says if you recorded any video between 8 am and 9 am Monday along the 200 block of Main Street E, the 100 and 200 blocks of Elizabeth Avenue, and east of City Hall on Clark Street E., please contact Detective Vanthavong at 507-377-5129 or Detective Miller at 507-377-5214.
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy