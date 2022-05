On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic won the lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after entering the evening with a 14% chance of landing the first selection. The Magic, who finished with one of the three worst records in the NBA (21-51), won their first No. 1 pick since 2004 and fourth in franchise history. The team was represented on stage at the festivities by head coach Jamahl Mosley.

