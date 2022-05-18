ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Fiery crash in Upper Michigan

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - A fiery crash closed a highway in Upper Michigan. The crash...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 2

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a situation involving an armed man on the roof of an east side church has been resolved safely. Police responded to calls to S. Matthias St. at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the roof of the church at St. Bernadette’s Parish on nearby Lourdes St. He fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again. No one was hurt.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Annie’s Campground owner sues deputies over her arrest after chase

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano County judge reduced bond for Ann Retzlaff from $25,000 to $15,000 at a hearing Thursday. Retzlaff, the owner of Annie’s Campground in Gresham, is charged with eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting/obstructing for a six-mile chase in Shawano and Menominee counties, during which prosecutors say she almost hit two deputies. Authorities say deputies were trying to pull her over for failing to stop at a stop light.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Menominee, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Menominee, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan student receives online threat; Arizona teen may face charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say a 14-year-old in Arizona could face criminal charges for online threats directed at a Sheboygan middle school student. Last Thursday, May 12, Sheboygan police and the Sheboygan Area School District both investigated the threats to the student through a social media account. They quickly determined it was an imposter account and the threats weren’t credible.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
APPLETON, WI
MLive

U.P. man walking dog attacked by stranger with hatchet

MANISTIQUE, MI – A 64-year-old man was out walking his dog over the weekend when a stranger fell upon him with a hatchet, hitting the victim several times before fleeing, WLUC reports. It is alleged that Reeves Edward Kingren, 20, of Manistique, attacked Ronald Cunningham, 64, of Manistique, at...
MANISTIQUE, MI
nbc15.com

Name released of Monroe man killed in head-on crash

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Monroe man killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon between two full-size pickups in the Town of Plymouth. According to the medical examiner’s office, Hans Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene, along W....
MONROE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Traffic Accident
wearegreenbay.com

Man missing since February, Shawano PD pursue information

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee police are asking for any information regarding a man last seen on February 11. 36-year-old Justin Lee Dickenson’s last known whereabouts were within Shawano County. Identifying characteristics:. Left-hand tattoo that reads “JD”. Scar near right eye. Brown hair / Brown...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a peculiar case involving a dead dog to come forward. Investigators said on May 16, the body of a small dog was found floating in Twin Lake. The lake is located in the town of Springwater, south of Waupaca.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for man possibly in Green Bay, Appleton area

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who they need to question about an ongoing missing child investigation and outstanding warrants. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, officers say they believe Richard House is currently...
ONEIDA, WI
wnmufm.org

Hatchet-wielding man charged in Schoolcraft County attack

MANISTIQUE, MI— A Manistique man has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, after he allegedly attacked another man with a hatchet. Last Sunday around 5:25 p.m., Manistique Public Safety officers were called to Arbutus and Range streets on a report two men were fighting. The victim, Ronald Cunningham, 64, of Manistique, said he was walking his dog when he was struck several times with a sharp-edged weapon. The second man wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.
MANISTIQUE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBAY Green Bay

21-year-old dies in Shawano County motorcycle crash

TOWNSHIP OF HARTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday. Deputies arrived to the scene of the crash near Lakeview Road and Townline Road around 9:54 p.m. May 13. Deputies named 21-year-old Grant Delzer as the operator of...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old Appleton man

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Jay Cross from Appleton. According to a release, Cross has been located and is safe. Silver Alert: 80-year-old from Appleton. TUESDAY, 5/17/2022, 2:25 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State Patrol takes to the skies to monitor traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies in an effort to keep roads safe. Pilots are set to watch traffic from the air leading up to Memorial Day weekend. Locations:. Wednesday, May 18. WIS 172 – Brown County. Friday, May 20. I-39/90/94...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stockbridge-Munsee Police seek info on missing man

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stockbridge-Munsee Police are looking for information on a missing man. Justin Lee Dickenson, 36, has been missing since Feb. 11, 2022. He was last known to be in Shawano County. Dickenson is described as an American Indian with brown eyes and brown hair. He’s about...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff looking for woman, want to question her about incident in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a previous address in Fond du Lac regarding an incident in Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Shannon Kocian is wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the Village of Howard. Kocian reportedly has an arrest warrant out with nationwide extradition.
HOWARD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy