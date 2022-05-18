Fiery crash in Upper Michigan

MANISTIQUE, MI— A Manistique man has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, after he allegedly attacked another man with a hatchet. Last Sunday around 5:25 p.m., Manistique Public Safety officers were called to Arbutus and Range streets on a report two men were fighting. The victim, Ronald Cunningham, 64, of Manistique, said he was walking his dog when he was struck several times with a sharp-edged weapon. The second man wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.
Comments / 2