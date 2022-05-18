ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man breaks into home owned by Lexington firefighter. Suspect sent to hospital

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKeUi_0fi5ix6t00

A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after breaking into a firefighter’s rental home, according to Lexington police.

The incident happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Whitney Avenue. Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department said the property owner received word that his rental home was being burglarized and responded to the house.

A neighbor near the scene confirmed the property owner is a Lexington firefighter. When the firefighter responded, they found an adult male inside the vacant home, according to Burnett. The suspect fled and the property owner gave chase.

“They did end up catching the suspect, and held them until police arrived,” Burnett said.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and sent to the hospital. His name is Isaiah Warren and he has been charged, Burnett said.

The property owner was not hurt.

During the foot chase, the property owner dropped a firearm and it discharged, according to Burnett. No one was shot, Burnett said.

Burnett said the home has been burglarized before, but didn’t know if Wednesday’s suspect previously broke into the home.

