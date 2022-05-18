ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

The race for San Diego's sheriff

By KPBS PUBLIC MEDIA
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a decade, San Diego County is getting a new...

www.kpbs.org

KPBS

Homelessness is up 10% in San Diego county

The numbers from the annual Point In Time homeless count are in and show a sharp increase in homelessness in the county. Next, San Diego’s new ambulance provider is facing a $457,500 penalty for failing to meet the terms of its contract. Then, we get introduced to the candidates running to be the next sheriff in the county. And, six candidates are running to be the next mayor of Chula Vista. Plus, Olympic medalist and San Diegan Meb Keflezighi talks about the return of the Carlsbad 5000 after a three-year absence. Finally, the San Diego International Fringe Festival returns in June to celebrate its 10th year.
KPBS

The race for Chula Vista Mayor

Chula Vista will have a new mayor for the first time since 2014. KPBS introduces you to some of the candidates. Meanwhile, there’s still some available means to find baby formula in San Diego amidst a nationwide shortage. Plus, bike to work day returns to San Diego County.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Who’s in San Diego City council district 2

The race for San Diego’s City Council District 2 seat will be one of the most competitive local races in the June primary. Meanwhile, results are in from San Diego’s most recent point in time homeless count. Plus, the Carlsbad 5000 race returns to San Diego this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDG&E unveils new rate hikes beginning in 2024

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Double digit price hikes could be coming for SDG&E customers in 2024 if a new budget proposal passes. This comes after many SDG&E customers have seen their electricity and gas bills triple at the beginning of 2022. The utility company released more details on their new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Oceanside Now Has the Highest Unsheltered Homeless Population in North County

The latest results of the annual homeless census show that Oceanside’s unsheltered homeless population significantly increased since 2020, while Escondido’s decreased. The point-in-time count wasn’t conducted for unsheltered residents in 2021 because of the pandemic, and the count should be viewed strictly as a “minimum,” according to the director of the Regional Homelessness Task Force, which conducts the federally mandated count.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Jane Dorotik on being finally free

In a stunning reversal, the San Diego District Attorney this week dropped charges against Jane Dorotik, who was convicted of murdering her husband in 2000 in their Valley Center home and dumping his body on the road a short distance away. Now 75 years old, Dorotik is truly free after...
SAN DIEGO, CA

