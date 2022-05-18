The race for San Diego's sheriff

The numbers from the annual Point In Time homeless count are in and show a sharp increase in homelessness in the county. Next, San Diego’s new ambulance provider is facing a $457,500 penalty for failing to meet the terms of its contract. Then, we get introduced to the candidates running to be the next sheriff in the county. And, six candidates are running to be the next mayor of Chula Vista. Plus, Olympic medalist and San Diegan Meb Keflezighi talks about the return of the Carlsbad 5000 after a three-year absence. Finally, the San Diego International Fringe Festival returns in June to celebrate its 10th year.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Breaking records is usually a good thing, but not when it comes to gas prices. The average price in San Diego County hit a new high on Thursday, a gallon of regular gasoline increasing to over $6.02!. The average price has risen 16 times in...
Chula Vista will have a new mayor for the first time since 2014. KPBS introduces you to some of the candidates. Meanwhile, there’s still some available means to find baby formula in San Diego amidst a nationwide shortage. Plus, bike to work day returns to San Diego County.
The race for San Diego’s City Council District 2 seat will be one of the most competitive local races in the June primary. Meanwhile, results are in from San Diego’s most recent point in time homeless count. Plus, the Carlsbad 5000 race returns to San Diego this weekend.
DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Double digit price hikes could be coming for SDG&E customers in 2024 if a new budget proposal passes. This comes after many SDG&E customers have seen their electricity and gas bills triple at the beginning of 2022. The utility company released more details on their new...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Bike lanes have been getting a lot of attention recently in San Diego. Some people love them, some people hate them. Residents and business owners in North Park, Rancho Penasquitos and Mira Mesa have all encountered new bike lanes in their neighborhoods within the past year.
When the Measure P sales tax sunsets in 2027, Chula Vista will lose approximately $25 million in annual tax revenues. But the city will still be responsible for maintaining its deteriorating infrastructure. The current mayor and City Council have not put forth a plan on how the city will fill...
Lowrider cruise nights returned earlier this month to the South Bay after 30 years, but lowriders might have to hit the brakes again after city leaders asked organizers to pay thousands of dollars in fees for their events.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,579 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the most since early February and part of a larger trend as infections continue to increase. A total of 7,008 cases were reported during the past week, compared with 4,996 cases identified the previous week...
Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
One of the most competitive races in San Diego's June 7 primary election is the race for City Council District 2, where incumbent Jen Campbell is facing five challengers hoping to unseat her. The district, which includes Clairemont, Mission Beach and Point Loma, is at the center of several hot...
The latest results of the annual homeless census show that Oceanside’s unsheltered homeless population significantly increased since 2020, while Escondido’s decreased. The point-in-time count wasn’t conducted for unsheltered residents in 2021 because of the pandemic, and the count should be viewed strictly as a “minimum,” according to the director of the Regional Homelessness Task Force, which conducts the federally mandated count.
In a stunning reversal, the San Diego District Attorney this week dropped charges against Jane Dorotik, who was convicted of murdering her husband in 2000 in their Valley Center home and dumping his body on the road a short distance away. Now 75 years old, Dorotik is truly free after...
