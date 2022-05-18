ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Starliner capsule set for launch towards the ISS

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yM6ai_0fi5hkqT00

Nasa is set to attempt another launch of the Starliner astronaut capsule on Thursday.

The uncrewed test flight of the Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft comes after a series of delays, including a failed launch in 2019 when the capsule was not able to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Nasa’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) – carrying no astronauts and only a test dummy – is another step on the path to regular human spaceflight to the ISS, Nasa has said.

It will test the changes and improvements made to Starliner, and prove the system is ready to fly astronauts.

If successful and following subsequent data reviews, Nasa and Boeing will set a target launch date for the Crew Flight Test (CFT) with astronauts on board.

Launching at just before midnight, Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station for docking about 24 hours later with more than 800 pounds of cargo, including about 500 pounds of Nasa cargo and crew supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4xrx_0fi5hkqT00
(PA Graphics)

The mission will test the capsule’s capabilities from launch to docking, re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and a desert landing.

It is hoped the test will provide valuable data that will help Nasa certify Boeing’s crew transportation system to carry astronauts to and from the space station.

While there will be no crew on board the test flight, the commander’s seat will be occupied by the test dummy, Rosie the Rocketeer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5PYJ_0fi5hkqT00
(PA Graphics)

She is equipped with 15 sensors to collect data on what astronauts will experience during flights on Starliner.

After a successful docking, Starliner will spend five to 10 days aboard the ISS before returning to Earth in the western United States.

It will return with nearly 600 pounds of cargo, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

The test flight of the commercial crew spacecraft will take off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 11.54pm (BST) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Commercial Crew Programme is part of Nasa’s efforts to help the private sector to develop and fly human space transportation systems.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AFP

Boeing's Starliner encounters propulsion problems on way to ISS

American aerospace giant Boeing's Starliner capsule was heading for the International Space Station Thursday, in a critical uncrewed test flight that followed years of failures and false starts. NASA is looking to certify Starliner as a second "taxi" service for its astronauts to the space station -- a role that Elon Musk's SpaceX has provided since succeeding in a test mission for its Dragon capsule in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
Universe Today

Watch What Happens to Astronauts When the International Space Station Gets an Orbital Reboost

This is reminiscent of going down slide on the playground – and then immediately getting back in line to go down again. Except in space. Here’s what it looks like on board the International Space Station when thrusters fire for an orbital reboost. While it seems like the astronauts are moving inside the station, in in reality it is the Space Station that is moving around them. And in actuality, the acceleration doesn’t happen this fast – the video is sped up eight times. But it still looks like fun!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

After losing contact with its helicopter, NASA put the entire Mars mission on hold

The achievement of powered flight on another world is one of the great spaceflight feats of the last decade. Since its first brief hop on April 19, 2021, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter has subsequently made an additional 27 flights, traveling nearly 7 km across the surface of the red planet and scouting ahead of NASA's Perseverance rover. It has wildly exceeded the expectations and hopes of its scientists and engineers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crew Space Transportation#Iss
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers and More

The year 2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNET

Try to Spot the SpaceX Crew Dragon in This Snapshot From the ISS

There's been discussion about which human-made objects can be "seen from space." If you have a good enough zoom lens, you can spot even fairly small things, like a SpaceX Crew Dragon on a Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer was...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Nasa InSight: 'Marsquake' mission in its last months

The seismometer on Nasa's InSight probe will keep listening for Marsquakes even as other systems on the mission have to shut down due to declining power levels. The spacecraft has just detected a Magnitude 5 tremor - the biggest event yet in its three years of operation on the Red Planet.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the heaviest satellite in history early next year

SpaceX will launch the heaviest commercial geostationary satellite ever aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket early next year, following several delays. Earlier this month, SpaceX customer EchoStar announced satellite builder Maxar Technologies had delayed the delivery of the much-anticipated Jupiter-3, which had been scheduled to launch near the end of the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

ISS-bound Boeing Starliner successfully launches after 2 previous failed attempts

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully launched into orbit Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral on its way to the International Space Station, NASA said. The unmanned spacecraft carrying around 800 pounds of cargo is expected to dock at the ISS around 7:10 p.m. ET Friday, NASA explained in a post-launch briefing. The hatch will be opened Saturday morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

New Hubble Space Telescope data suggests ‘something weird’ is going with our universe, Nasa says

The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in its work to find out how quickly the universe is expanding – and it supports the idea that something strange is happening in our universe, Nasa says.In recent years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand exactly how quickly our universe is expanding.But as those measures have become more precise, they have also shown something strange. There is a key difference between the rate of the expansion of the universe as it is around us, when compared with observations from right after the Big Bang.Scientists are unable to explain...
ASTRONOMY
WRAL

Decreasing power, dust will end the NASA InSight lander's Mars mission this summer

CNN — The NASA InSight lander, which has been revealing the mysterious interior of Mars since 2018, is coming to an end. Due to a decreasing power supply, the mission will cease scientific operations by the end of late summer, said Kathya Zamora Garcia, InSight deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, during a news conference Tuesday.
PASADENA, CA
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy