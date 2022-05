CHEERS ... to the Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn, marking its 70th year this year. Generations of kids (and grown-ups) will be happy to learn the local attraction is still in operation -- including its Little Dipper, “the oldest continuously operating steel kiddie coaster in North America,” John Benson reports on cleveland.com. The amusement park, opened in 1952, also offers a merry-go-round, train, Ferris Wheel, airplanes, boats, jeeps, and Skyfighters, Benson notes. Because of recent closure of the Memphis Avenue bridge, families trying to get to the park should take Memphis westbound or Tiedeman Road north.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO