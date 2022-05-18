ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Folks Choose Healthier Foods When Around 'Outsiders'

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9qwP_0fi5h43K00

WEDNESDAY, May 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Will it be a cheeseburger or a salad? What will they think of me?

A new study finds you're more likely to choose to eat healthy if you're with an "outsider" because you don't want them to have a poor opinion of you.

The study consisted of a series of experiments with several hundred adults in a large U.S. city and university.

"We know that food plays an important role in social life, and consumers often make inferences about others' traits and characteristics based on their food choices," said researcher Janina Steinmetz, an associate professor of marketing at City University London in the United Kingdom

In one experiment, 180 students were offered either M&Ms candy or raisins as a snack. When an unknown student from their own university was present, 12% selected raisins. That shot up to 31% when an unknown student from another university was on hand.

In another experiment, 200 people were told that others around them were either judgmental or tolerant. In the judgmental setting, participants were more likely to choose carrots over cookies than in the tolerant environment, the investigators found.

The researchers also found that participants were more likely to choose a healthy snack when someone from a different race was present.

The findings show that the presence of people from different friendship or social groups can influence food choices. The report was published online recently in the journal Psychology & Marketing.

Despite being encouraged to make healthier food choices, people often struggle to maintain a good diet. This research suggests that one way to promote a healthy diet could be for policy makers and food marketers to highlight the social benefits of healthy choices, Steinmetz said.

"Our research shows that we can use this important role of food for consumer welfare if we highlight that healthy food is not only good for consumers, but also helps them to impress others," Steinmetz said in a university news release. "These findings … open a new avenue to promote the benefits of healthy eating: It's good for you and your health, and it's also good for making a positive impression."

More information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more about healthy eating.

SOURCE: City University London, news release, May 12, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Friendship#Outsiders#Healthday News#City University London#M M
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Deal with Someone Crossing Your Boundaries

Setting limits is often part of relationships, but if you feel disrespected by someone crossing your boundaries, it may be time to take action. Setting boundaries can be an essential part of interpersonal relationships. When you set healthy boundaries with others, you protect your own time, energy, and needs. Boundaries...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Culture Is How People Behave When No One Is Looking

Company culture is defined by behaviors, not words. An MIT Sloan study found no correlation between a company’s expressed values and how employees felt they lived up to them. The behaviors that an organization rewards or punishes bring its values to life. Workplace culture is more than “the way...
SOCIETY
Phys.org

Studying the phenomenon of presenteeism, in which employees continue to work when ill

Employees who are unwell only engage in presenteeism when they have not met their daily work goals, according to new research from Trinity College Dublin. The study, published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology recently, also found that working on a day when you feel ill drains mental energy that cannot be recovered the next day.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Marketing
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Failed Relationships Can Teach Important Lessons

I’ve been there. Boyfriend after boyfriend came in and out of my life while I tried to fit them into the mold of what I thought I wanted. I completely poured myself into my relationships. I loved the high at the beginning of every romance but was devastated when I began to feel the low creeping in.
morningbrew.com

How involved should companies be in intimate health benefits?

Burning questions of our time. In my first job out of college, I requested vacation months in advance and would get repeatedly denied, while others were granted every request they made. When I asked my manager why, I was told it was because “everyone else has a family” (sorry, Mom and Dad, guess you aren’t family anymore), so they “had to prioritize their requests first.” This also happened with my schedule. I’d get the undesirable shifts because others “had families.” At the same company in a different role, I was told I didn’t have enough years of experience for a promotion, despite performing (according to my manager) above the level of the people who had more senior titles.—Tori.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aging well in a pandemic: Older adults share what it takes

Despite the pandemic's terrible toll on older adults, a new national poll shows that most people over 50 still say their health is as good as it was before March 2020, or even better. But a sizable minority—20% of those in their 50s and early 60s, and 14% of those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

3 Latinx Founders On How Family Values & Heritage Shaped Their Brands

In today’s world, launching and running your own business is no easy feat. That’s why we’ve partnered with The Workshop at Macy’s, an exclusive business development program designed to uplift women- and diverse-owned businesses and give them the tools for better success and sustained growth in the retail industry. Keep reading to get to know some of the program’s soon-to-be grads and shop a selection of their offerings at Macy’s Digital Pop-Up Event.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS New York

'The melting pot starts' at Kalustyan's in Midtown

NEW YORK – For hard-to-find flavors from faraway continents, professional chefs and home cooks flock to Lexington Avenue in Midtown. It's here that specialty food market Kalustyan's has stood since 1944, founded by Turkish-Armenian immigrant Kerope Kalustyan. "It's an institution," co-owner Aziz Osmani said. Originally from Bangladesh, he and his cousin Sayedul Alam bought the store in 1988. "We carry over 80 countries' products, so when you see the baskets of consumers, in the same basket you will see from Mexico to India and Casablanca, Europe," Aziz said.The space has expanded several times over the decades to keep up with demand. "Every inch of space we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Can Positive Thoughts Really Help You Live Longer?

Here’s an exercise for you: Think of an old person—someone your grandparents age, say—and list the first five words or phrases that come to mind. Now consider your list. Were your words positive or negative? This is an exercise that Dr. Becca Levy has her students complete on the first day of the Health and Aging class she teaches at Yale, where she is a professor of public health and psychology and has become one of the country’s leading researchers on aging. Her students’ answers range from “senile” and “stubborn” to “walks a lot” and “kind.” But the majority of words, and especially the first few, tend to be negative.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Individuals Should Put Their Needs First in Relationships

Want to know a surefire way to ruin a relationship and become absolutely miserable? Neglect all of your needs and desires. Immerse yourself in everything your partner likes and be completely agreeable. If you’re upset don’t bring it up, just let it simmer directly beneath the surface. Then after a few months or years ponder the reasons why you’ve lost a sense of who you even are as a person. What’s a great way to avoid this?
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy