Severna Park, MD

Falcons Clinch Spot In Region Finals With Shutout Over Old Mill

By Zach Sparks
severnaparkvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeverna Park varsity softball has a young team with only four seniors, but the girls proved the playoff stage was not too big during the region semifinals on May 17. Sophomore Christina Ballagh pitched a complete game shutout, freshman Addison Bianco hit a grand slam and the Falcons won 7-0 over...

www.severnaparkvoice.com

severnaparkvoice.com

Walk-Off Win Makes Falcons The Region Champs

Severna Park’s softball team battled back from deficits twice to beat Glen Burnie in the region championship, 6-5, on Wednesday. The game got off to a fast start with Glen Burnie scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Severna Park did not roll over. Savannah Drummond hit a leadoff double and Sally Trent hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 3-2 after one inning.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ & Baltimore Orioles Celebrate 13th Weather Day At Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday hosted the 13th Weather Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This popular event was canceled for the past two years in response to restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Thursday morning, about 5,000 school children from around the area came to the ballpark for a science lesson from the First Alert Weather Team. Tim, Meg, Bob, Marty and Derek taught the kids about all kinds of weather, from snow to tornadoes. The best part? The students got to stick around and watch the Orioles take on the New York Yankees. Plus, our weather team even got to help with the traditional first pitch.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Terrapins To Play In 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland men’s basketball will play in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Tip-Off Tournament in November, taking on Saint Louis in the first round. The Terps and Billikens will play Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars will face off on the same day, and the winners and losers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the championship and consolation games. “This event features some of the best teams in the nation and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program,” Maryland men’s basketball...
BALTIMORE, MD
Education
Ocean City Today

Ocean City resident wins Miss Maryland ‘22

In 2022, Miss Maryland calls Ocean City home. Resident Caleigh Shade, a sommelier at The Hobbit Restaurant on 81st Street, took home the top honors at the 70th Miss Maryland USA competition on Sunday. She’ll now go on to compete for Miss USA 2022. “Honestly it’s surreal,” Shade said...
OCEAN CITY, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

(WBALTV) WOODBINE, Md. — This isn’t something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department...
WOODBINE, MD
proptalk.com

View the Blue Angels Air Show by Water May 24-25!

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will arrive next week in Annapolis, May 24-25, for their traditional U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Commissioning Week flight demonstration. Both days, the action will kick off at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. Parking and a free shuttles are available...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Kathy Szeliga, Ryan Nawrocki team up for District 7A Delegate campaign

PERRY HALL, MD—Delegate Kathy Szeliga and Ryan Nawrocki on Tuesday announced that they are teaming up to bring “common sense conservative representation to the citizens of District 7A in Baltimore County,” according to an official press release. The newly created two-member delegate district includes Glen Arm, Kingsville, Perry Hall, White Marsh, and Middle River. “Citizens in Baltimore County deserve strong … Continue reading "Kathy Szeliga, Ryan Nawrocki team up for District 7A Delegate campaign" The post Kathy Szeliga, Ryan Nawrocki team up for District 7A Delegate campaign appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Intoxicated Dump Truck Driver Causes Crash That Killed Severna Park Man

The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Late Faculty Member Leaves Over $1M To Stevenson University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime faculty member of Stevenson University left his workplace with a $1.3 million bequest from his estate, the school announced Wednesday. Gilbert “Gil” Wegad, who passed away in 2020, founded Stevenson’s first program in Accounting and served as an adjunct professor of accounting for almost thirty years, the Owings Mills-based school said. Wegad’s contribution will be used to increase the endowment for a scholarship he established for Stevenson Nursing students and to support funding for campus expansion and improvements. The professor established the Bertha G. Wegad, RN Memorial Endowment Fund for Scholarships to Nursing Students in 1998 in honor of...
OWINGS MILLS, MD

