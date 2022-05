NBC Chicago and ESPN’s David Kaplan said on ESPN100 that there is concern within the Chicago Bulls that Lonzo Ball’s knee has not been healing. Ball had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January but experiences pain anytime he tries to push his knee in recovery. He averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 35 regular-season games. Although Ball will have the entire offseason to continue his recovery, this will be a story to watch before training camp and preseason play begins.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO