Montgomery County, MD

Burning Tree Elementary School Teachers Wins Shirley Lowrie Award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarni Olesker, third grade teacher and team leader at Burning Tree Elementary School, has won this year’s Shirley J. Lowrie “Thank You for Teaching” Award. A 31-year veteran of MCPS, 21 of them at Burning Tree, Olesker is a game changer for students. Per MCPS: Each...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Tree#Mcps
