Nine COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
WAVE News - Thursday evening, May 19, 2022. Masks might be back at JCPS for last week of school. Superintendent Marty Pollio says depending on what the CDC says Thursday night, the masks might be back as soon as Monday.
Beginning Monday, May 23, crews will begin performing paving operations on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in neighboring Pulaski County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 Office in Somerset. Work will be performed both east and west bound between the Fishing Creek bridge (mile point 84.4) and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a relatively quiet March and April, walk-in clinics and doctors' offices in Elizabethtown are busy once again. At the Norton Immediate Care Center, at least two to three people are testing positive for COVID-19 each day. "It is pretty discouraging when you start to see...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 infection rates are showing upward trends across the nation, including right here in Jefferson County. Based on new cases and hospitalizations Jefferson County remains in the yellow for COVID risk. But last week, health officials reported 3,000 new cases, a jump from the week prior.
The Russell County Fiscal Court has received a $11,200 recycling grant award. Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman made the announcement this week, and Russell County’s is among 71 statewide recipients to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills, and improve the environmental management of household hazardous waste.
Deputy Jared Pierce of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office graduated Thursday from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Basic Recruit Academy in Richmond. Deputy Pierce will now return to the sheriff’s office and resume his duties as deputy sheriff.
The Russell Springs Police Department released its monthly activity report for the month of April. The police department made 10 drug-related arrests, 28 warrant service arrests, and 8 other arrests. The department performed 14 traffic stops, issued 13 traffic citations, and worked 15 auto collisions. The department also performed 38...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of Marion County experienced heavy storm damage on Wednesday evening. The storms hit the area around 5:30 p.m. The area south of Lebanon, Kentucky, likely saw winds upwards of 60 miles per hour and golf ball size hail. There's been no official word yet on...
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Adair County Tuesday night by Columbia Police. Nicolette A. Hare, age 30, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband first degree, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Hare was arrested by Officer Trevor Foster and lodged in the Adair...
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Walmart on 1895 Bypass Road in Winchester is reopened after an unknown substance shut it down Thursday morning. At around 9 a.m the Walmart was evacuated and the Winchester Fire Department initially said 15 people were complaining of symptoms such as coughing. The department told FOX 56, that a total of 25 individuals were checked out by emergency medical services, but none were taken to the hospital.
It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
Officer Savannah Harlan of the Jamestown Police Department graduated Thursday from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Basic Recruit Academy in Richmond. Officer Harlan will now return to the Jamestown Police Department and resume her service to the city of Jamestown.
LEXINGTON, KY (May 19, 2022 — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Christopher Paul Cavanaugh, 40, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen C. Caldwell, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – You’ve heard of high school student-athletes signing to play for college teams, but have you heard of a high school student signing with a company to start his career?. That’s exactly what Montgomery County High School senior Jacob Bradley did Wednesday, officially signing...
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane of highway in Knox County will be closed Tuesday morning as officials reconstruct a deadly crash from early Sunday morning. Officials with Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25E near Bimble in Knox County from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. They will be working to reconstruct an accident that occurred early Sunday morning, killing two people.
A Russell Springs man was recently indicted by a Casey County Grand Jury. Timothy R Eads, 41, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine first degree third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. WJRS News Note: Indictments are a legal accusation. They...
In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
