ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Nine COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that nine new...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Paving operations begin next week on parkway in Pulaski County

Beginning Monday, May 23, crews will begin performing paving operations on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in neighboring Pulaski County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 Office in Somerset. Work will be performed both east and west bound between the Fishing Creek bridge (mile point 84.4) and...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russell County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Russell County, KY
Government
Russell County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Russell County, KY
State
Kentucky State
lakercountry.com

County receives recycling grant award

The Russell County Fiscal Court has received a $11,200 recycling grant award. Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman made the announcement this week, and Russell County’s is among 71 statewide recipients to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills, and improve the environmental management of household hazardous waste.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCSO Deputy Pierce graduates from police academy

Deputy Jared Pierce of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office graduated Thursday from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Basic Recruit Academy in Richmond. Deputy Pierce will now return to the sheriff’s office and resume his duties as deputy sheriff.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs Police releases April activity report

The Russell Springs Police Department released its monthly activity report for the month of April. The police department made 10 drug-related arrests, 28 warrant service arrests, and 8 other arrests. The department performed 14 traffic stops, issued 13 traffic citations, and worked 15 auto collisions. The department also performed 38...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested in Adair County

A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Adair County Tuesday night by Columbia Police. Nicolette A. Hare, age 30, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband first degree, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Hare was arrested by Officer Trevor Foster and lodged in the Adair...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
foxlexington.com

Winchester Walmart reopens, 25 people exposed to ‘irritant’

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Walmart on 1895 Bypass Road in Winchester is reopened after an unknown substance shut it down Thursday morning. At around 9 a.m the Walmart was evacuated and the Winchester Fire Department initially said 15 people were complaining of symptoms such as coughing. The department told FOX 56, that a total of 25 individuals were checked out by emergency medical services, but none were taken to the hospital.
WINCHESTER, KY
lakercountry.com

Polston, incumbents fare well on Election Night

It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

JPD Officer Harlan graduates from police academy

Officer Savannah Harlan of the Jamestown Police Department graduated Thursday from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Basic Recruit Academy in Richmond. Officer Harlan will now return to the Jamestown Police Department and resume her service to the city of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (May 19, 2022 — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Christopher Paul Cavanaugh, 40, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen C. Caldwell, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP to close Knox County road for accident reconstruction

BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane of highway in Knox County will be closed Tuesday morning as officials reconstruct a deadly crash from early Sunday morning. Officials with Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25E near Bimble in Knox County from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. They will be working to reconstruct an accident that occurred early Sunday morning, killing two people.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man indicted in Casey Co.

A Russell Springs man was recently indicted by a Casey County Grand Jury. Timothy R Eads, 41, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine first degree third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. WJRS News Note: Indictments are a legal accusation. They...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WTVQ

Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County

In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy