Nine COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Walmart on 1895 Bypass Road in Winchester is reopened after an unknown substance shut it down Thursday morning. At around 9 a.m the Walmart was evacuated and the Winchester Fire Department initially said 15 people were complaining of symptoms such as coughing. The department told FOX 56, that a total of 25 individuals were checked out by emergency medical services, but none were taken to the hospital.

WINCHESTER, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO