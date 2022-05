OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against six juveniles. A spokesperson with the office said four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marco Cardino. All of the teen suspects are from Olathe.

