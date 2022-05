Another pretrial hearing was set for August 3 in the case against Daron Bell, who is charged in the February shooting death of Gregory Burse. Bell is awaiting a mental health evaluation with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Complex and while Judge Andrew Self asked if a virtual evaluation could be conducted, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling says based on the nature of Bell’s charges, he would need to go in-person.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO