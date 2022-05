Saturday 21 • 8 a.m.– noon Richard Montgomery High School Parking Lot. We’ve teamed up with Montgomery County and City of Rockville Environmental Departments to help you “Think Green when you Spring Clean!” As you’re looking for your treasures to sell, grab your old incandescent compact fluorescent for up to 3 LED light bulbs and have them swapped out for free! Vendors must pre-register to secure a space. Payment holds one parking spot and a 6-by-3 foot table. Set up time is 7-8 a.m. Only one 6-by-3 foot table permitted per spot when providing your own table. No weapons or food can be sold.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO