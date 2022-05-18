ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Starmer tells Johnson to make ‘inevitable U-turn’ and back energy windfall tax

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vosqh_0fi5fSPL00

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to stop dithering and make an “inevitable U-turn” on imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister was performing the “hokey cokey” over the policy and had not taken swifter action as he “doesn’t actually understand what working families are going through” in the UK.

Mr Johnson defended the Government’s existing package of support in response to cost-of-living increases, adding that “all sensible measures” will be looked at.

A Labour amendment to the Queen’s Speech asking for a new tax on the profits of oil and gas producers was defeated by 310 votes to 248, majority 62, and was not supported by any Conservative MP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOjAi_0fi5fSPL00
Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said a one-off tax would “raise billions of pounds, cutting energy bills across the country”.

He also highlighted differing views in the Cabinet and described their position as “clear as mud”.

Mr Johnson said the UK and the world faces problems in the cost of energy “driven partly by Covid and partly by (Vladimir) Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine”, adding: “We always knew that there will be a short-term cost in weaning ourselves off Putin’s hydrocarbons, and in sanctioning the Russian economy.”

The Prime Minister said “not sticking the course would ultimately be that far greater economic risk”.

He added: “We will look at measures, we will look at all the measures that we need to take, to get people through to the other side but the only reason we can do that is because we took the tough decisions that were necessary during the pandemic, which would not have been possible if we listened to him.”

Sir Keir countered: “Whilst he dithers, British households are slapped with an extra £53 million on their energy bills every single day. Meanwhile every single day North Sea oil and gas giants rake in £32 million in unexpected profits.

“Doesn’t he see that every single day he delays his inevitable U-turn, he’s going to do it, he’s choosing to let people struggle when they don’t need to?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yiYm_0fi5fSPL00
Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson referred to support already on offer, adding: “I’m going to look at all measures in future to support, of course I am, but the only reason we can do that, the only reason our companies are in such robust health, is because of the decisions that this Government has taken.”

Sir Keir listed Tory MPs and company bosses who support a windfall tax, adding: “And on the other side? The member for North East Somerset (Jacob Rees-Mogg) – when he’s not sticking notes on people’s desks like some overgrown prefect – is dead set against it.

“When is he finally going to get a grip, stand up for the people of Britain and get on the right side of the argument?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Nothing could be more transparent from this exchange than their lust to raise taxes.

“We don’t relish it, we don’t want to do it, of course we don’t want to do it, we believe in jobs and we believe in investment and we believe in growth. As it happens, the oil companies concerned are on track to invest about £70 billion into our economy over the next few years, they’re already taxed at a rate of 40%.”

Mr Johnson added: “Of course we will look at all sensible measures but we will be driven by considerations of growth, investment and employment.”

Sir Keir said many people are “living through this nightmare and they feel totally abandoned” by the Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQ74j_0fi5fSPL00
Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

He raised the case of Phoenix Halliwell, who undergoes life-saving dialysis treatment for a rare kidney condition between 10pm to 7am for five days a week.

Sir Keir said: “Even though his wife – who is a midwife in the NHS – works extra shifts, during the winter they had to turn their central heating off and Phoenix skips meals to make ends meet, but their energy bill has still doubled.

“Phoenix says he feels like he’s being priced out of existence and it’s not just him – millions of our disabled, elderly and vulnerable neighbours are at the sharp end of this crisis, they simply can’t afford to live with dignity.”

Mr Johnson said the NHS does “cover the costs” of those on dialysis and offered to look at the case before defending his economic record.

However, the Prime Minister was later asked to correct this claim by Labour MP Clive Efford (Eltham), who said that the NHS “only partially” covers the cost of dialysis and added patients are only reimbursed after paying the bill.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson overhauls No 10 as he awaits Sue Gray parties report

Boris Johnson has overhauled his Downing Street operation following the conclusion of a four-month Metropolitan Police inquiry into lockdown-busting parties at the top of Government during the pandemic. Scotland Yard’s Operation Hillman was closed on Thursday with a total of 126 fixed penalties handed out to 83 people, although it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says ‘high-paid jobs’ answer to cost of living crisis

Liz Truss has said the creation of more “high-paid jobs” will get Britain through the cost of living crisis, as she resisted calls to impose a windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.The foreign secretary said an emergency levy would make it “difficult to attract future investment” – and suggested that better-paid jobs would help struggling Britons cope with soaring bills.“The important thing is getting economic growth up, getting those high-paid jobs into our country, attracting the investment – that is what we need to do to sustain ourselves through a very severe economic storm,” Ms Truss told...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Ukraine#Labour#Conservative#Cabinet#Covid#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern - UK's Truss

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren't working and changes were needed. "The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was...
U.K.
Reuters

If we need to legislate on Northern Ireland we will, minister says

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain will not shy away from legislating to change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if necessary, Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday. "We've always said we take nothing off the table. If we do need to legislate, we will not shy...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Time to start making friends with next door! Fears jealous neighbours could kibosh extensions and loft conversions under new plan to give whole streets a vote on if they are approved

Neighbours will go to war if Michael Gove allows them to veto property extensions in their area as part of his controversial new planning reforms, critics claimed today. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will legalise 'street votes' where most loft conversions, conservatories and other building works can be built quicker, without full planning permission, as long as a third of locals don't object.
POLITICS
BBC

Northern Ireland parties react to Boris Johnson meetings

The UK government is poised to introduce legislation that would allow ministers in London to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to make a statement on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently visiting Northern Ireland to encourage the return of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fury among Downing Street staff as Johnson escapes further Partygate fines

Downing Street staff who received fines for attending the same lockdown parties as Boris Johnson have reacted with fury after the prime minister escaped further sanctions on Thursday.There was anger inside No 10 as the Metropolitan Police concluded its Partygate investigation, leaving the prime minister with just one fixed penalty notice (FPN) compared to some junior staff who amassed as many as five – despite insider accounts that they had attended the same events.The full findings of Sue Gray, the senior civil servant carrying out a wider report into the scandal, are now expected as soon as next week.Police...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy