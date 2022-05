A woman in California thought she was rescuing a kitten in need, but authorities say it turned out to be a baby fox. "A Rocklin resident got quite a surprise last week after realizing a tiny "kitten" she had rescued turned out to be a fox kit. A concerned family member called us after seeing the scared little guy," the Rocklin Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

AUBURN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO