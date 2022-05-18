ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Point, NC

CCA treats veterans: ‘A good time was had by all.’

 2 days ago

Onslow Bay Coastal Conservation Association recently hosted its eighth annual “Billy Burch Wide Open” Veterans Fishing Tournament. The event was headquartered at the Waterway Inn in Cedar Point, according to Joe Yager of Stella, CCA member. “The weather was great, the seas were fair, and the...

WNCT

Jacksonville church distributes 40K pounds of sweet potatoes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For fries, pies, or even just baked, the Bell Fork Road Church of Christ gave away more than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on Thursday. Gloria Henderson, a member of the church, said the Society of Saint Andrew reached out to her about doing the distribution. She said it means the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Timothy Penny, 78; service May 21

Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Timothy was born on August 22, 1943,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alfred Hopkins, 86; service May 22

Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water. When Shugey left Harlowe, he moved to a 10-acre tract of land off Laurel Rd. where he loved to garden and became known for his hot peppers. There were many family reunions and gatherings held on his property, where memories were created to last a lifetime. Shugey will be remembered most of all for his love of dancing. He taught Roxeanne the famous Core Creek Shimmy, and Dorothy the Twist, which Dorothy was thankful for when asked to come up on stage with Chubby Checker to do the Twist. He even danced with Elvis Presly at a concert in Myrtle Beach. Shugey would often end the day with a slow dance with his wife.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Foot care clinic event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Joy Soup Kitchen will have free foot care supplies for diabetic patients who come to visit the event. The event will also have food, foot cleaning and diabetes well-check from an on-site clinic, foot assessment, shoe fitting and free shoes from Fleet Feet Greenville and free socks from Swiftwick. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
City
Cedar Point, NC
City
Stella, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

School board celebrates state winners

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education, during its meeting May 9, recognized multiple students and one instructor who recently won in state-level competitions. The board first honored 10 county students, a record for the school system, selected for the 2022 Governor’s School. The highly competitive, four-week summer program for high school students integrates academic disciplines and the arts.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Lagle, 78; service May 21

Charles (Recon) David Lagle, 78, of Havelock, N.C., died May 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Recon was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 30th, 1944. He was a retired Marine who served three tours in Vietnam and many years in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
kiss951.com

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Visiting Wilmington North Carolina

Travel season is upon us! Summer break, no more Covid restrictions means people are traveling like crazy. Maybe you’re hopping a plane to go to Europe, the Caribbean, or across the country. But also there are so many good road trip destinations close by to check out. This past weekend I took a quick road trip to the North Carolina coast to explore a town I haven’t spent much time in. But I have to say there were a few things I wish I knew before I planned my trip to Wilmington North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Cheesesteak with the Chief in Morehead City on Friday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The new Chief of Police in Morehead City will be introduced Friday. You can also enjoy a delicious treat during the event. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Police Chief David Kelly will give a free cheesesteak to the first 40 people he speaks with from The Cheesesteak Hustle food truck. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Person
Jeff Allen
Person
Mark Parrish
Person
Bobby Rice
WITN

Ayden’s “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off and Festival returns this weekend

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The 5th Annual “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off and Festival kicks off this weekend in Ayden after a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year, there will be 33 teams from across North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Virginia to compete in cooking categories including pork, ribs, chicken, and brisket.
AYDEN, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: May 19 – 22, 2022

19th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 316 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524. 19th: Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up and Away,” 7:00 p.m. at Craven Community College, Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct. Call 252-670-0230. 21st – 22nd: Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Ghost hunting aboard the Battleship North Carolina

Wilmington, N.C. — The idea of going aboard a possibly haunted battleship and spending most of the night there in the dark might sound like a bad idea to some people. Normally, I hate scary things. No haunted houses or horror movies for me!. But when local paranormal investigators...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Barbara Joyce, 54; incomplete

Barbara Joyce, 54, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
#Cca#Veteran#A Good Time#Oceans#Boro Treasures#Cedar Point Graphics#Coastal Beverage Company#Advanced Auto#Onslow Bay Cca#Captains#Bbq
WNCT

Controversial Compute North will ‘pause development plans’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North has announced it is pausing development plans to build a facility in Greenville. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins received an email Thursday from Kristyan Mjolsnes, Vice President of Marketing for Compute North, with the news. Mjolsnes said the decision to pause the project was made last month. A statement from the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Ready-to-bloom century plant draws visitors to Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - People are flocking to Kure Beach -- but not for the ocean views like you might expect. In fact, the attraction people are hoping to see is a couple of blocks off the oceanfront. “It’s amazing how many people are stopping by,” said David Hall,...
KURE BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 17, 18 & 19

Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as a electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gramercy Christian School math team takes top awards in competition

NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School students took top awards during the Southeast Regional Mathematics Contest, held April 7 at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville. Students competed in three categories: Math 1, Math 2 and Math 3. The team took first place in Math 1 and Math 3. Several...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Community college the smarter choice

Carteret Community College’s ranking as the number two community college in the country brings home an issue of value for students and a benefit for the county that warrants recognition along with the 393 graduates who received a variety of diplomas this past week. SmartAsset, a personal finance technology...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Royal Farms store coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans are in motion to build a third gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Fifth Street and 15th Street/Clarks Neck Road in Washington. Like the Sheetz station located across the street, this store will offer made-to-order food. Proposed site plans submitted to the city show that the Royal […]
WASHINGTON, NC

