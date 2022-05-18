ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

West makes baseball history with trip to fourth round after solidly beating Northwood 4-1

By J.J. SMITH NEWS-TIMES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team did something Tuesday night it had never done before, advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time ever. The No. 6 seed Patriots (19-6) shined offensively, defensively and on the mound to earn a 4-1...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball History#Patriots#Highschoolsports
