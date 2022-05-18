ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Miami’s Rubell Museum opening new location in Washington, DC

By Bea Mitchell
blooloop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rubell Museum in Miami is opening a new museum dedicated to contemporary art in Washington, DC on 29 October 2022. The Rubell Museum DC will be home to exhibitions featuring paintings, sculptures, videos and photographs from the Rubells’ collection. It will boast more than 7,400 works. Residents...

blooloop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

After Two-Year Wait, Kusama Exhibit Debuts in DC with Support from World-Renown Champagne Brand

Veuve Clicquot and Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama have come together once more to bring the world an art-meets-champagne extravaganza throughout Washington, D.C. In April, The Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, with the support of the Champagne house, unveiled its latest exhibit, One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection. From now through November 27, 2022, visitors can view five of her works in the museum's permanent collection, including two of Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms, several sculptures, an early painting, and photographs. As the museum explained on its website, "This exhibition honors Kusama's distinctive vision of self-obliteration by exploring its development across media while also underscoring the Museum's mission: to present the most exciting art and ideas of our time."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
wkar.org

National Memorial Day Concert 2022

Sun. May 29 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tune in to the 33rd annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance. On the eve of Memorial Day, a star-studded lineup will grace the stage for one of the highest-rated programs on PBS. For over 30 years, this multiple-award-winning television event has honored the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Smithsonian Museum#Art Museums#The Rubell Museum Dc#The Hirshhorn Museum#Cardozo Elementary
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
WTOP

No cars, just people: DC kicks off Open Streets in Anacostia

Why should cars get all the fun? A major thoroughfare in Southeast D.C. will open up to pedestrians, scooters and bicyclists this weekend. And no cars allowed. The District’s Open Streets in your Neighborhood is kicking off on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Saturday. About a third of a mile will be car-free, from Good Hope Road SE to Morris Road SE from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TRAFFIC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days of Live Music and Events in St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022. This popular annual festival, which has […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Washingtonian.com

An American Fry Joint With Chicken and Beer Buckets Flies Into Downtown DC

“Fried chicken is the conduit for fun and happiness.” That’s according to Casey Patten, and the idea behind Little Chicken, a new fry joint and backyard-style bar opening in downtown DC on Friday, May 20. Patten, who founded the original Taylor Gourmet hoagie shops and owns Wharf sub destination Grazie Grazie, teamed up with chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan of Caribbean spot Bammy’s for the casual, all-day venture at Midtown Center. On tap: crispy chicken and buckets, jug-size frozen drinks, swing chairs, “old people shuffleboard” (i.e. the standup kind), and all the homemade pie you can eat.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Popular DC French Bakery Boulangerie Christophe Opens New Maryland Location

Potomac residents can now have a taste of France with the addition of the French bakery, Boulangerie Christophe, which opened this week, according to reports from Bethesda Magazine. Boulangerie Christophe opened their doors in the Cabin John Village shopping center, Monday, May 16, according to a post from the bakery's...
mocoshow.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack Aiming for June Opening

Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
thedcpost.com

DC Named One of 20 Best Places to Live in US News Ranking

The District of Columbia has landed at the 19th spot on US News & World Report‘s “Best Places to Live in the US” index this year. The city has also been ranked the 20th safest place to live, 21st best place to live for quality of life, and the 47th best place to retire in the country.
POLITICS
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Historic Ford’s Theatre announces 2022/23 season

Director Paul R. Tetreault announced the Ford’s Theatre 2022-2023 season will include Horton Foote’s The Trip to Bountiful, directed by Michael Wilson and featuring Nancy Robinette, Tom Story and Kimberly Gilbert; the return of the music-filled full stage production of A Christmas Carol with Craig Wallace reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge; and the new Cheryl L. West musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! about rock ‘n’ roll trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe. In January and February 2023, the company will present a free public festival offering a first look at the new plays in development by Pearl Cleage, Dominic Taylor and Rickerby Hinds—members of the first cohort of BIPOC playwrights in The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions initiative.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy