Miami’s Rubell Museum opening new location in Washington, DC

Veuve Clicquot and Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama have come together once more to bring the world an art-meets-champagne extravaganza throughout Washington, D.C. In April, The Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, with the support of the Champagne house, unveiled its latest exhibit, One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection. From now through November 27, 2022, visitors can view five of her works in the museum's permanent collection, including two of Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms, several sculptures, an early painting, and photographs. As the museum explained on its website, "This exhibition honors Kusama's distinctive vision of self-obliteration by exploring its development across media while also underscoring the Museum's mission: to present the most exciting art and ideas of our time."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO