Coleman County, TX

Shoestring Fire Grows to About 2,000 Acres

colemantoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire has been brought under control. Update 12:30 pm Wednesday - Information from a fire official on the scene of the Shoestring Fire - as of Noon today (Wed) an estimated 2,000 acres has burned. The...

www.colemantoday.com

colemantoday.com

Commissioners Pass Order Prohibiting Certain Fireworks in Coleman County

Due to drought conditions, Coleman County Commissioners on Monday morning adopted an Order prohibiting the sale or use of restricted fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Coleman County. The Order is shown below. ORDER PROHIBITING CERTAIN FIREWORKS IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF COLEMAN COUNTY, TEXAS. WHEREAS, the Texas Forest Service has...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

CPD Activity Report for May 16 - 22

The Coleman Police Department has released the Activity Report for May 16th through May 22nd. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 48 calls for service. The following are some but not all of their calls. 1– Assault. 1– Criminal Mischief. 2– Crash. 1 –...
colemantoday.com

Lieutenant General Terry Scott to be Recognized at Brownwood Memorial Day Program

Brownwood‘s Memorial Day program will be on Monday, May 30, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, just east of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. While Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember our fallen heroes, including the 259 Brown County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the program will also honor two distinguished area veterans.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Montana Martin Holton

Montana Martin Holton is the son of Jennifer Wirt. During high school, Montana participated in FFA his junior and senior years. He was a member of the Rocketry Team that placed 5th in the Nation at TARC (Team Rocketry Challenge). Montana plans to be joining the Air Force to become...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Mayor Sloan Releases Statement on Councilman Resignation

Bobby McGee, Coleman City Council Member Place 3, East Ward, submitted his resignation to the City Council on May 19, 2022. Council Member McGee has served the City and the East Ward for over five years. Mr. McGee’s resignation will go into effect on May 27, 2022, eight days after its receipt by the City Council pursuant to the Election Code. City of Coleman Mayor Sloan stated: “Bobby McGee has been an integral part of the Coleman City Council for these past 5 years. During his tenure, the Coleman City Council has accomplished many great things because of his leadership--hired an accomplished City Manager, built a new water plant, and helped to revitalize our downtown and community, and many more accomplishments too numerous to mention. Bobby’s leadership, friendship and wise decision making will be sorely missed by the City Council. The City Council will consider appointing a successor to Bobby at a future meeting and I am confident that a capable successor will be found.”
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Team Roping Challenge Top 10 Revealed

Coleman County Team Roping Challenge results from Saturday, May 21. These Top 10 teams will compete during the Thursday night, June 9th performance of the Coleman PRCA Rodeo. 1. Sonny Pate and Dean Sherbo (23.90 on 3) 2. Austin Stidham and Cody McClusky (24.78 on 3) 3. Shye Pate and...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Joint Primary Runoff Elections Today (Tues) - All Voting at Courthouse

Today, Tuesday, May 24, is Election Day for the Joint Primary Runoffs in Texas. Locally, polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and all voting will be held at the Coleman County Courthouse. There are state races to be decided in both the Democratic and Republican Primaries but no local runoff races. See below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Blake Kennedy

Blake Kennedy is the son of Jodie and Cory McFadden. During high school Blake participated in Football, powerlifting, Future Farmer's of America (FFA) and in track. Blake plans on attending Angelo State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and participate in powerlifting. Congratulations!
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Stormie Nicole Bingham

Stormie Nicole Bingham is the daughter of Amanda Bingham. During high school Stormie participated in the Big Blue Band and in FCCLA. Stormie's plans are to go to Cisco College to become a nurse. She says, "I love to help people." Congratulations!
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 3 - CHS Athletic Banquet, May 17, 2022

The Coleman Athletic Banquet, sponsored by the Coleman Bluecat Booster Club, was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Bill Franklin Center. Coaches honored their teams and players for the successes they had during the 2021-2022 school year - and there were MANY successes!!! Almost every team competed in a playoff game or an area or regional event. It was an amazing year, and Coleman Today is glad to have been around to see it all! This is a Coleman Today PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 3 from the Athletic Banquet for you to enjoy, save and share.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

2022 Bluecat Football Schedule Brings Back Old Rivalry and New Opponents

The 2022 Coleman Bluecat Football Schedule will look a lot different than recent years as Ballinger, Mason, Llano and Brady are our non-district foes. The non-district season begins on the road as Coleman travels to Mason on Friday, August 26. Longtime rival Ballinger returns to Hufford Field for week two on Friday, September 2nd. Homecoming will be September 9th against the Brady Bulldogs followed by the final non-district game in Llano on September 16. District games are against Goldthwaite, San Saba, Tolar, Hamilton, De Leon and Bangs, in that order. The open date is October 21, a bit later than usual. The two scrimmages will both be on the road in Albany and Eastland. The .pdf schedule is attached.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Albany Takes Series From Bluecats

The Albany Lions came from behind to beat the Coleman Bluecats 14-12 in the 8th inning Saturday afternoon in the Regional Quarterfinal series. Since Albany beat Coleman 7-1 Friday night, the Lions win the series and move on to the next round of the playoffs next week. More stats and photos from the games are forthcoming. It was a fantastic year for the Bluecats and we're proud of their accomplishments.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Wyatt Atticus Puryear

Wyatt Puryear is the son of James and Ashley Puryear. During his freshman year, Wyatt was in football, powerlifting and track. He also qualified for the UIL regional meet in current events. He continued with football, powerlifting and track his sophomore year. He also competed in UIL Current Events & History and in FFA.
COLEMAN, TX

