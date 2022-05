I was born and raised for the first 22 years of my life in Webster — a town of somewhere between 45,000-55,000 people and a suburb just east of the city of Rochester. I attended Webster Thomas High School from 2013 to 2017, participating in the local marching band as a marimba player and percussionist. I was member of various select chorus groups, literacy magazine club, comedy improv club and varsity radio club. I graduated in the top eight percent of my class and was a National Honor Society nominee.

