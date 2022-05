Florida’s agriculture commissioner is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, due to the high cost of food and fuel. “Floridians are also facing high prices at the pump and at grocery stores, making it hard to get to and from work, and to put food on their families’ tables; and to the governor, work with us to help the people of our state,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

