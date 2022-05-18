Severe weather damage in East Texas

FAIR. Water clear; 74 degrees; 6.43 feet low. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows 6-20 feet of water. Report provided by Randy Britton, Lake Alan Henry Crappie Guide. GOOD. Water clear; 79 degrees; 56.49 feet low. Black bass are around the edges of hydrilla. Some fish on beds however, most spawning is on deep ledges. Texas rig plastics in craw pattern are working 5-15 feet of water. White bass and stripers are good below 30 feet following shad balls around the Rough Canyon area. Water is extremely low. Stay in channels and ditches when running. Report by Captain Olin Jensen, Jensen’s Guide Service. Water is low so exercise caution and watch for exposed timber. Channel catfish are excellent with punch bait in 4-6 feet of water early morning, moving to 34 feet of water when the sun rises. Check with the parks services for ramp closures before heading out. Report by Captain Kent Terrill, 3T’s Guide Service.

