The concept for Carvana may seem like a great idea but it has been problematic for many car buyers since the giant vehicular vending machines have popped up in Illinois. Carvana is a company that provides used vehicles to consumers through its website. The way it works is you shop for your vehicle on their site and either have it delivered to your home or you drive to the nearest "vending machine" to pick up your new-to-you vehicle.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO