Orlando, FL

Florida Area Settlement Consultant Joins Ringler

By Newswire.com
 2 days ago

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - May 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company, is pleased to announce that Frank Munoz of Orlando, Florida, has joined Ringler as a Settlement Planning Consultant. Mr. Munoz has 28 years of experience in the claims industry as a high-exposure claims...

Three Rural Health Clinics in Texas Transition Toward Value-Based Care With CrossTx CCM

TAHOKA, Texas - May 20, 2022 - (Newswire.com) A lifeline for rural residents in Lynn County, Texas, Lynn County Hospital District (LCHD) serves the region as a mission-critical hospital district covering nearly 900 square miles of the South Plains region in Texas. The hospital district's health care providers deliver critical inpatient and outpatient care to residents across three communities totaling 6,000 people. With one 24-bed critical access hospital and three outpatient clinics, LCHD now offers Medicare beneficiaries and other patients proactive chronic disease management and care coordination through Chronic Care Management (CCM), an evidence-based method to improve patient health while growing Medicare reimbursements to the hospital district.
LYNN COUNTY, TX
Macomb Township Chiropractic Set To Launch New & Improved Web Site www.MacombTwpChiro.com

Macomb Township, Michigan - May 20, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Macomb Township Chiropractic, located at 48866 Hayes Rd, in Macomb Township, Michigan, launched their new and improved website in 2022. The new website will replaced their current website, www.metrodetroitchiropractors.com, and will is titled https://macombtwpchiro.com/ The new website will focus on the Macomb Township office, headed by Chiropractor Dr. Chris McNeil, and the unique services they provide. The office is unique because it focus’ on biophysics chiropractic techniques. Most chiropractors just treat back and neck pain, but Macomb Township Chiropractic is concerned with finding the root cause of your pain & correcting that problem. Chris McNeil, Macomb Twp. Chiropractic, wants you to achieve “optimal health through proper nerve function.”
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Opioid Epidemic, Pandemic, Mental Health Crisis - New Behavioral Health Campus Addresses Dire Need for Treatment in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - May 20, 2022 - (Newswire.com) May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the theme is "together for mental health." The newly opened Sanford West Behavioral Health Campus reflects the theme. Rae and David Green, life-long Grand Rapidans, founded Sanford in 2015 with a mission to elevate the effectiveness and availability of treatment for individuals diagnosed with addiction and mental health disorders. Seven years of intelligent, controlled growth, and today Sanford Behavioral Health is licensed and accredited as a thriving substance use disorder, eating disorder, and mental health treatment center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

