East Rutherford, NJ

How Was the Jets' 2022 NFL Schedule Made?

By Jack Bell
newyorkjets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets are not yet ready for prime time, according to the NFL's 2022 regular-season schedule. That is what Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, told Eric Allen on the newest edition of "The Official Jets Podcast" following last week's release of the full 272-game slate. North said...

newyorkjets.com

East Rutherford, NJ
CBS Sports

Ranking five must-see games on Cowboys 2022 schedule: Clashes with Tom Brady and Super Bowl teams top list

With the 2022 NFL schedule release now in the rearview, the Dallas Cowboys are flooring the accelerator toward minicamp and beyond, knowing who they'll face, where they'll face them and when it'll all go down. Their 17-game slate is one wrought with pitfalls they'll need to avoid, especially early on, needing to fly out of the gate if they're to establish any momentum that might carry them through the challenges of injury at certain positions and the inevitable loss or two birthed from controversial calls and/or non-calls -- as is often a part of the fabric every Cowboys season. With Dak Prescott now completely healthy and leading OTAs, and a very strong rookie class joining the fray as the calendar turns to June, the work has already begun.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Significant Change Coming To NFL Schedules In 2023

For years CBS and Fox have effectively divided the majority of their non-primetime games based on which conference was the away team. Starting next year, that process will change significantly. Appearing on The Ari Meirov NFL Show, NFL schedule-makers Mike North and Charlotte Carey revealed that there will be no...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

The NY Jets’ D-line is about to have a battle for the ages

Previewing an extremely deep New York Jets defensive line competition. As the rounds ticked down in the 2022 NFL draft I was fully expecting the New York Jets to take a defensive tackle at some point. They had addressed the defensive end position with the selections of Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, but the defensive tackle position remained untouched by the time New York made its last pick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

