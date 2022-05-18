How Was the Jets' 2022 NFL Schedule Made?

With the 2022 NFL schedule release now in the rearview, the Dallas Cowboys are flooring the accelerator toward minicamp and beyond, knowing who they'll face, where they'll face them and when it'll all go down. Their 17-game slate is one wrought with pitfalls they'll need to avoid, especially early on, needing to fly out of the gate if they're to establish any momentum that might carry them through the challenges of injury at certain positions and the inevitable loss or two birthed from controversial calls and/or non-calls -- as is often a part of the fabric every Cowboys season. With Dak Prescott now completely healthy and leading OTAs, and a very strong rookie class joining the fray as the calendar turns to June, the work has already begun.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO