U.S. to allow 35,000 more guest workers as summer nears

By Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The United States will grant employers as many as 35,000 further H-2B visas for seasonal guest workers starting jobs between April 1 and Sept. 30, according to a government statement posted online on Wednesday.

The expansion of the H-2B visas, used to employ landscapers, housekeepers, hotel employees and construction and carnival workers, among others, forthe busy summer vacation season comes amid record job growth and a U.S. labor crunch despite worries over some economic headwinds.

Businesses have been bracing for summer travelers following two years of the pandemic, with rising demand leading to worries about potentially long lines and other strains. read more

The notice by the Homeland Security and Labor departments is for U.S. employers that face "irreparable harm" if they cannot get additional workers and aims to "provide temporary portability flexibility."

Officials in January had granted an additional 20,000 visas - also for H-2B workers who tend to be temporary and in non-agricultural jobs - amid reduced labor force participation. read more

U.S. policy makers have been focused on trying to get more Americans to enter the workforce as they grapple with high inflation, rising gas prices and other issues two years after the COVID-19 outbreak began. read more

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Rami Ayyub and Bernadette Baum

Maine seeks more foreign worker visas amid labor crunch

(The Center Square) – Maine's congressional delegation wants to import more foreign workers to help ease a labor shortage that's grinding on the state's economic recovery. Beginning Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security increased the cap for seasonal guest workers, adding another 35,000 visas for companies looking to hire landscapers, fishermen and other foreign labor to help fill a labor shortage. The new H-2B visas are in addition to the 66,000 visas the government makes available every year to employers.
