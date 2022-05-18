ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Mary Ellen Slack

butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Mary Ellen Slack of Butler, PA died on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Newhaven Court at Clearview following a brief illness. She was 86. Ellen, as she was known to most people, was born on a farm outside Fairmont, MN where she started her education in a one-room schoolhouse. In first...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

Kevin S. Mechling

Kevin S. Mechling, 71, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born March 2, 1951, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Kevin was the son of the late Kenneth and Natalie Mechling. Kevin was a graduate of Kittanning High School. After graduating, he...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

James P. Willison

James P. Willison, 88, of Hollidaysburg, PA formerly of Butler passed away on May 16, 2022 at UPMC Altoona. He was born March 23, 1934 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Lee Willison and the late Lois (Peifly) Willison. James worked at Butler Armco Steel Corporation as a Forman...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Charles “Charlie” Turner Jr.

Charles “Charlie” Turner Jr., 78, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born in Johnstown on December 28, 1943 to the late Charles and Florence Turner Sr. Charles served his country honorably with the United States Navy and was known to be forever patriotic. He was employed as a welder at US Steel and owned a landscaping company located in Florida. Charles loved spending time with his kids, attending church, fishing, and Pittsburgh sports. He was loved and will be forever missed. Charles was the beloved husband of Robin (Connors) Turner since their marriage in 1996; father of Eric (Megan Walberg) Turner; guardian of Elijah Osche; brother of Linda (Ron) Kehl; grandfather of Colson Turner; and uncle to Randy (Sheri) Kehl. Family and friends received on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. A very warm thank you to Concordia Nursing Home, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Sarver Free Methodist Church.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Barbara M. DiPippa

Barbara M. DiPippa, age 79, of Butler, passed from this life while at home with her family to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Mon., May 16, 2022. Born in Butler on Dec. 7, 1942, she was a daughter of Italian immigrants Serafino and Filomena Santoro Scarnato and grew up on Cosco Hill.
butlerradio.com

Jan “Denise” Maloney

Jan “Denise” Maloney, 62, of Clarion passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born in Kittanning on January 22, 1960. Jan enjoyed camping, nature, hiking, and crafts. She was known to be very generous and the “best mom ever”, so much so that everybody called her mom. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jan was the mother of Libbi Maloney and Katy Maloney; and sister of Becky Bonyak. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence and Audra Cathcart. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

Kelly Unveils Local Projects Seeking Funding

Congressman Mike Kelly is unveiling a list of projects that he’s seeking funding for through this year’s upcoming federal budget. Among the 15 projects are five in Butler County—mainly geared toward infrastructure according to Kelly. “We’re talking about roads, bridges, rivers, railways, and runways. We’re talking about...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Robin G. Manuel

Robin G. Manuel, 66, of Lyndora passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Butler on June 12, 1955 to the late Ross and Constance Manuel. Robin loved to spend time with his dog Jane, midnight fishing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was loved and will be forever missed. He loved the quote “The only thing there is to say is every silver lining has a touch of gray”. Robin is survived by his fiancé Stephanie Marshall; sister Carol Kotomski; nephew Chaz Danilchak; niece Chloe Geibel, and a large and loving family. All Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com

VA’s Free health & Enrollment Fair

VA Butler Healthcare is hosting a free Health and Enrollment Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center in Center Township. The fair will include information about VA programs and live demonstrations, as well as tours of the facility. Veterans will also be able to be pre-screened for eligibility before scheduling an appointment.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

County Seeking Camp Counselors For Summer

While more lifeguards are coming on board for the upcoming season, the county says they could use more camp counselors this summer. Parks and recreation officials say they have multiple positions available to help in a variety of programs. They say the ideal candidate is a college student who is...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Bookfest Returns To Farm Show

Today begins a large fundraiser to support some area libraries. The annual Butler County Bookfest returns to the Farm Show Grounds starting today through the weekend. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next four days and then from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bookfest includes...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Holding Steady

The number of new COVID cases held steady at a local level. According to the Department of Health, there were 325 new cases for Butler County over the last seven days. That’s one less compared to the previous week. Local hospitalizations did increase—Butler Memorial Hospital was treating 11 patients...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Interim Provost Announced

A top administrator at Slippery Rock University will continue on in the position he assumed on an acting basis earlier this year. SRU President Dr. William Behre has announced that Michael Zieg will serve as interim provost for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. That position is highest ranking official in...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Flower & Food Fest

With summer-like temperatures in the forecast tomorrow, a summer filled event is scheduled at Alameda Park. The Flower and Food Fest is happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It features plant, food, and famers market vendors on-site. The Master Gardeners will also be at the event selling plants.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Child Seat Safety Seat Check Event

State police in Butler will be conducting a child seat safety check tomorrow. The free event will happen in the Sam’s Club parking lot inside the Moraine Point Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon. State police will be checking and making sure child safety seats are properly installed. Those...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Golf Outing To Celebrate Life Of Community Member

Local golfers are invited to take to the links the weekend to support a great cause. The John Hanna Living the Dream Tournament to benefit Butler Health System Cancer Support Services will take place Saturday at Lake Arthur Golf Club. For an entry fee of $100, participants can begin the...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

55 Nurses Receives Pins At BC3

Butler County Community College officials say recent graduates of their registered nursing program are helping fill much needed jobs in the area. 55 students were recognized at BC3’s annual pinning ceremony last week. Leaders of the registered nursing program say most are joining the workforce right away, as healthcare facilities look for more nurses.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Local Administrator Dismissed From Post

The chief executive of three shared nonprofits in Butler has been let go. Mike Robb oversaw the Center for Community Resources, Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, and the Nonprofit Development Corporation. ANR would not comment on the specific circumstances of Robb’s departure but board member Jim Hrabosky did tell our newsroom...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Weekend Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. The first will be held Saturday in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church on West Slippery Rock Street from noon until 4 p.m. Boxes containing milk, canned goods, fresh produce, and dry goods will be distributed. The...
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Weekend Ramp Closure

A traffic alert for drivers this weekend in neighboring Armstrong County…. The exit ramp from Route 28 North to Route 422 West near Kittanning will be closed for most of the weekend. The closure will start tonight at 7 p.m. and will run through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

“Karaoke And Ice Cream” Event Aims To Connect Those In Recovery

An event later this week will give members of the local recovery community the opportunity to connect and have fun. BC3’s next Hope Night takes place at the Butler Art Center on South Main Street Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. With a theme of “Karaoke and Ice Cream”...
BUTLER, PA

