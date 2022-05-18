Jan “Denise” Maloney

Charles “Charlie” Turner Jr., 78, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born in Johnstown on December 28, 1943 to the late Charles and Florence Turner Sr. Charles served his country honorably with the United States Navy and was known to be forever patriotic. He was employed as a welder at US Steel and owned a landscaping company located in Florida. Charles loved spending time with his kids, attending church, fishing, and Pittsburgh sports. He was loved and will be forever missed. Charles was the beloved husband of Robin (Connors) Turner since their marriage in 1996; father of Eric (Megan Walberg) Turner; guardian of Elijah Osche; brother of Linda (Ron) Kehl; grandfather of Colson Turner; and uncle to Randy (Sheri) Kehl. Family and friends received on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. A very warm thank you to Concordia Nursing Home, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Sarver Free Methodist Church.

