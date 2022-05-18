ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Late Friday Storm Potential

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances for showers and storms will return Friday evening, along a dryline and ahead...

easttexasradio.com

KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Blood rain’ could turn UK skies red this week as thunderstorms strike

A dust cloud from the desert could see ‘blood rain’ fall across the country as it mixes with incoming thunderstorms, forecasters have said.Wednesday night brought heavy rainfall to most regions with a yellow warning for thunderstorms being issued by the Met Office.The showers, lightning and strong winds could continue into the week as residual clouds and rain clearing past the southeast of England.Wind and rain are expected across the northwest, edging towards Northern Ireland on Thursday evening, with some patches of rain in southern England.It comes after Britons basked in the country’s hottest day of the year on Tuesday, after...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches extended to 11 p.m.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
NORMAN, OK
Q 105.7

Thunder, Hail, Floods, Tornadoes On Tap for the Capital Region

It's warming up quickly in the Capital Region and with the hot temps comes the summertime severe weather. Some bad storms are expected to hit the Capital Region this afternoon and tonight. Thunder/lightning, heavy downpours, strong winds, and flooding are all possible. The Capital Region and a good portion of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weekend severe storms may hit some central US communities hard

Thunderstorms will remain quite active over parts of the central United States through this weekend. Storms on Sunday may not only disrupt outdoor activities and travel, but they could also be locally damaging and dangerous in portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat is expected to extend into the Northeast on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

