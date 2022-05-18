ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Gives Its Version Of Events: Elon Musk Didn't Carry Out Due Diligence In Rush To Grab $44B Deal

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSeue_0fi5ZMUn00

Detalins surrounding Elon Musk's deal to take Twitter, Inc. TWTR private are getting murkier each passing day. A new SEC filing by the social media platform to highlight its version of events suggests Musk jumped the gun in his quest to quickly lap up the company.

What Happened: Musk was apparently in a hurry to get the deal done and suggested on April 21 that his acquisition proposal was "no longer subject to the completion of financing business due diligence," preliminary proxy statement filed by the social media platform ahead of the special meeting of shareholders said. This may have been due to the fact that Musk had already rallied around financing partners to fund the deal, according to Twitter's version.

Due diligence is a key step in M&A transactions as it de-risks the transaction for the potential buyer and provides the seller with information on the proper valuation of the business.

Giving the rationale behind embracing Musk's offer, Twitter said it assessed that other parties were unlikely to be interested in or have the capability to acquire the company. Additionally, the company deemed that other potential acquirers would require substantial due diligence, potentially delaying the deal.

Twitter also suggested that it was held back by the fear that negotiation with others could jeopardize the clinching of a deal with Musk at the price offered by the latter. The entire negotiations were crammed into two days – between April 23 and 24 - starting from Musk contacting Twitter chairman Bret Taylor to Musk's outside legal counsel delivering an initial draft of the merger agreement to the two parties to negotiate the transaction.

The take-private deal was clinched for $54.20 per share or $44 billion and publicly disclosed on April 25. The preliminary proxy statement noted that the special shareholder meeting will be held virtually on an undecided date.

At the special meeting, Twitter will recommend shareholders adopt the merger agreement and approve compensation for its executives in connection with the merger.

Deal Update: Ever since Musk's interest in Twitter became public knowledge, opposition to the deal has been mounting, primarily due to fears that the Tesla CEO's self-proclaimed advocacy of free speech would make minorities vulnerable on the platform.

Meanwhile, Musk, on his part, had to go the hard mile in mobilizing finances for the deal. After all this, Musk sent shockwaves earlier this week by suggesting that the deal is put on hold.

Discord between the Tesla CEO and Twitter over the count of spam or bot accounts has been cited as the reason. While Twitter maintains the metric as less than 5% of its users, Musk's estimate puts the number at least four times above this.

The Twitter proxy statement does not mention any closing condition imposed by Musk, including the spam account issue. Musk ran a poll on Tuesday about whether 95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Future Fund co-founder Gary Black took to Twitter to remind that the whole pursuit of Twitter began with a poll. "Hopefully he uses the results to walk away from $TWTR deal, which would be bullish for $TSLA," he said.

Prominent Tesla bull and Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Musk could be using the bot issue as an excuse to walk away from the deal. He suggested that the Tesla CEO's dithering may have to do with the "changing stock market/risk environment the last month, and a number of other financing factors." Musk brought up the possibility of a lowered offer for Twitter at a conference in Miami.

Price Action: In premarket trading Wednesday, Twitter shares were receding 0.44% to $38.15, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock had traded as high as $54.57 on April 5, the day after Musk disclosed a stake in Twitter.

Comments / 9

Richard Hendrix
2d ago

shouldn't the SEC be recommending criminal charges for those who falsified user numbers?

Reply
13
Timmaaaaaay!
2d ago

Wonder what the SEC thinks about Twitter fudging numbers about their bot and AI accounts?🤔

Reply
11
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Sec#M A
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechSpot

Warren Buffett wouldn't pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world, but he does like Activision Blizzard

What just happened? If someone offered you all the Bitcoin in the world for $25, you'd be unlikely to turn it down, given that BTC has a market cap of around $746 billion. But Warren Buffett, better known as the third-richest man in the world and a very successful investor, wouldn't take that deal because Bitcoin isn't actually worth anything or produces anything, according to him.
STOCKS
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy