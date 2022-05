CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — University’s Daminn Cunningham knew he could be a repeat state champion. And with a new personal-best distance, he was able to do just that. Cunningham won the long jump with a distance of 22-09.50, which topped his previous personal-best distance of 22-06.25 in Session I of the Class AAA state track meet on Thursday at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.

