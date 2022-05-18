Alpha Delphian Club Installs New Officers

Paris, Tenn.–It’s ready to roll! Except for a few odds and ends remaining to be done, the Hwy. 641N widening project is now complete and people can’t wait to drive on it. David “Tater” Hayes of J.R. Hayes Construction Co. said the paving is complete from Rison Street to the 218 bypass. “We just still have to paint the bridges, the retaining walls, put reflectors down, install signs and that will be it,” Hayes said. The new section is four lanes with a middle turn lane and four foot bicycle lanes on each side. (“Tater” Hayes photo).

