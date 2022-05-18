ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Alpha Delphian Club Installs New Officers

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–At the May meeting of the Paris Athena Delphian Club,...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Flags Ordered Half Staff For Chief Deputy Cash

FRANKFORT, Ky.– Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy who lost his life in service to the commonwealth. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Swor Family Program: “Coping After The War”

Paris, Tenn. –Henry Co. Genealogy Society Thursday, May 19, at the Paris-Henry Co. Heritge Center in Paris. “The Swor Family: Coping After The War”. Presentation by James Swor and David Jackson. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6 p.m., with program from 6-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
PARIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, TN
Paris, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
whvoradio.com

Judge Hoping Resolution Is Near In East 2nd Street Assault Case

The public defender representing a Cadiz man charged in connection to a shooting on East 2nd Street in February 2020 was in Christian Circuit Court Thursday morning to address concerns about a possible resolution of the case and about his representation of Travis Mayes. Mayes is accused of shooting Derrell...
CADIZ, KY
thunderboltradio.com

1,000 Acre Recreation Lake public meeting

The TWRA will host a public meeting Tuesday, May 24 to hear community concerns about the future management of Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake. TWRA’s Lee Wilmot says recent state legislative action began the process of transferring ownership of the lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority. Both...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplain#Athena#Alpha Delphian Club
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools name Top 10

School counselors calculated grades Wednesday and announced the top ten for each of the four high schools. Valedictorians and salutatorians were treated to a luncheon Thursday at the Board of Education. Joining the scholars were influential teachers, principals, school board members, Director Randy Frazier, and other administrators. Graduation ceremonies will...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Puryear City-Wide Yard Sale Set

Puryear, Tenn.–A city-wide yard sale will be held in Puryear this weekend, starting Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22. Addresses that have signed up so far include sales on McDonald Street, 641N, Poplar St., the old security bank parking lot, Cherry St. and Foundry St.
PURYEAR, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

City exercises eminent domain to begin parkway

Clarksville City Council has approved the authorization of exercising the right of eminent domain to acquire easements, property and rights-of-way required to construct the new Spring Creek Parkway. The parkway will run from Trenton Road to Ted Crozier Boulevard, alleviating traffic. Eminent domain allows government to take private property and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Sabrena Smedley challenging County Mayor election results

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Republican Primary for Hamilton County Mayor may not be over, after all. Even though candidates Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullender conceded the results on election night, now Smedley is challenging them. She has filed a challenge in Nashville, alleging an organized effort by Democrats...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Funeral Service For Fallen Chief Deputy To Be Livestreamed

Murray, Ky.–The funeral service for fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash will be livestreamed by Imes Funeral Home in Murray starting at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The funeral service honoring the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash is set for 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Smooth Driving As Hwy. 641 Widening Project Completed

Paris, Tenn.–It’s ready to roll! Except for a few odds and ends remaining to be done, the Hwy. 641N widening project is now complete and people can’t wait to drive on it. David “Tater” Hayes of J.R. Hayes Construction Co. said the paving is complete from Rison Street to the 218 bypass. “We just still have to paint the bridges, the retaining walls, put reflectors down, install signs and that will be it,” Hayes said. The new section is four lanes with a middle turn lane and four foot bicycle lanes on each side. (“Tater” Hayes photo).
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tanger Outlets break ground in Nashville

Community and regional leaders gathered Wednesday in Antioch to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is scheduled to open in fall 2023. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping...
NASHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

BREAKING NEWS: STAND OFF WITH BARRICADE SUSPECT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a call for a barricaded suspect. The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to serve a Writ of Eviction at the Autumn Winds Apartments on Ted Crozier Boulevard in Clarksville Thursday morning. The occupant refused to leave and secured herself in the apartment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy