Alpha Delphian Club Installs New Officers

Paris, Tenn.–Paris will have a Tennessee Farmer’s Cooperative retail store in its future following approval by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission Thursday night. It was a busy meeting for the planners, who also approved a site plan for Phase 1 of the Orr Development on East Wood...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After 30 years of promises and planning, and now with a $20 million grant from the state, the Wings of Liberty Museum is within sight of groundbreaking. And the newly named Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum will do more than showcase the history of...
FRANKFORT, Ky.– Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy who lost his life in service to the commonwealth. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
Paris, Tenn. –Henry Co. Genealogy Society Thursday, May 19, at the Paris-Henry Co. Heritge Center in Paris. “The Swor Family: Coping After The War”. Presentation by James Swor and David Jackson. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6 p.m., with program from 6-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The public defender representing a Cadiz man charged in connection to a shooting on East 2nd Street in February 2020 was in Christian Circuit Court Thursday morning to address concerns about a possible resolution of the case and about his representation of Travis Mayes. Mayes is accused of shooting Derrell...
The TWRA will host a public meeting Tuesday, May 24 to hear community concerns about the future management of Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake. TWRA’s Lee Wilmot says recent state legislative action began the process of transferring ownership of the lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority. Both...
Republican James R. Knight Jr. and Democrat Alethea West will face each other in the Hopkinsville mayor’s race in November after winning their respective primaries on Tuesday. West, 49, an educator who currently serves as the Ward 3 city council member, beat her primary opponent, retired city firefighter Michael...
School counselors calculated grades Wednesday and announced the top ten for each of the four high schools. Valedictorians and salutatorians were treated to a luncheon Thursday at the Board of Education. Joining the scholars were influential teachers, principals, school board members, Director Randy Frazier, and other administrators. Graduation ceremonies will...
Puryear, Tenn.–A city-wide yard sale will be held in Puryear this weekend, starting Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22. Addresses that have signed up so far include sales on McDonald Street, 641N, Poplar St., the old security bank parking lot, Cherry St. and Foundry St.
Clarksville City Council has approved the authorization of exercising the right of eminent domain to acquire easements, property and rights-of-way required to construct the new Spring Creek Parkway. The parkway will run from Trenton Road to Ted Crozier Boulevard, alleviating traffic. Eminent domain allows government to take private property and...
Union City Council members have voted to end the use of red light and speed enforcement cameras. By a 4-2 vote, Council members voted to not extend a new contract with Redflex, which now ends the camera enforcement as of July 1st. When addressing the agenda item, Police Chief Ben...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Republican Primary for Hamilton County Mayor may not be over, after all. Even though candidates Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullender conceded the results on election night, now Smedley is challenging them. She has filed a challenge in Nashville, alleging an organized effort by Democrats...
Murray, Ky.–The funeral service for fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash will be livestreamed by Imes Funeral Home in Murray starting at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The funeral service honoring the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash is set for 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022...
Paris, Tenn.–It’s ready to roll! Except for a few odds and ends remaining to be done, the Hwy. 641N widening project is now complete and people can’t wait to drive on it. David “Tater” Hayes of J.R. Hayes Construction Co. said the paving is complete from Rison Street to the 218 bypass. “We just still have to paint the bridges, the retaining walls, put reflectors down, install signs and that will be it,” Hayes said. The new section is four lanes with a middle turn lane and four foot bicycle lanes on each side. (“Tater” Hayes photo).
HARDIN, KY — It was a night of mourning of a life taken too soon and a time to remember a man who impacted so many. Jody Cash's home church is Hardin Baptist. Members prayed for Cash's family as they remembered his life Wednesday night. Cash was the chief...
Community and regional leaders gathered Wednesday in Antioch to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is scheduled to open in fall 2023. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping...
Senator John Stevens made the announcement about the payoff of the Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake at the Feb. 11 Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Legislative meeting. He announced it at the close of his speech and that TWRA would be managing it. He said he was surprised that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a call for a barricaded suspect. The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to serve a Writ of Eviction at the Autumn Winds Apartments on Ted Crozier Boulevard in Clarksville Thursday morning. The occupant refused to leave and secured herself in the apartment.
