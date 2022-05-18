ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Park Township seeks community input on former airport plans

By Savannah Fish
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahpCF_0fi5YdPf00

The former airport in Holland's Park Township could soon get a major remodel, and the community there will have a major say in what does and doesn’t happen with the space.

People living in Park Township are being invited to help determine the future of the former airport site.

The former airport property is on Ottawa Beach Road, near 152nd Avenue in Holland's Park Township.

Community leaders there are inviting residents to participate in this multi-phase process to make sure they have the opportunity to make their voices and ideas heard when deciding the future of the 80-acre airport property.

For years, the former airport property in Park Township served as a small aviation destination, but with the communities help it could be transformed into recreational sports areas, drone and radio-controlled aircraft spaces, or a garden dedicated to veterans and aviation.

The township launched a multi-phase plan seeking input from Park Township community members to help decide the future of the former airport.

Right now, the township is in phase three where community members can give feedback on the three alternative visions for the property.

The property alternatives were developed in phase two, by McKenna Planning and Design and OCBA Landscape Architects who are the consulting team for the project.

Option A includes a regional-scale pickleball facility, soccer fields, a veteran's memorial and aviation memory wall, a children's playground, and a trailhead with a biking trail.

Option B also includes the veteran memorial and aviation memory wall and trailhead. It also includes a splash pad, a larger playground, a smaller pickleball facility, and fewer soccer fields.

Option C includes an aviation museum, a veteran's memorial, community events center, and it leaves most of the site for a community garden and trails.

To participate in phase three, you have a few options, including virtual workshops on zoom, on-site workshops at the township hall, and remote engagement booths where you can place comment cards in boxes located at various Holland area businesses and institutions.

In-person workshops will take place on the former airport site itself, with participants meeting at Township Hall on the following days:

  • Monday, May 23, 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.

The Zoom workshops will take place on the following days:

  • Wednesday, May 18, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m.
  • Friday, June 3, 10 am.

The next and final phase is phase four, which is slated to begin later this summer, according to the township's website. Phase four is when the public will evaluate the final draft plan for the property.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

